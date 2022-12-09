WVU Institute of Technology names new campus president

BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia University graduate and university administrator has been named the next campus president of the West Virginia University Institute of Technology.

T. Ramon Stuart, originally from Welch, will begin at WVU Tech on Jan. 1 after moving back to West Virginia from Georgia, where he most recently served as president of Clayton State University.

“My humble beginnings in the coalfields of McDowell County taught me so much about life and the transformative impact of education,” Stuart said in a press release. “I am excited to provide this same opportunity for transformation to current and future students who attend WVU Tech.”

Prior to his role at Clayton State, Stuart served as the provost and vice president of academic affairs at Fort Valley State University in Fort Valley, Georgia. He also previously served in the provost’s office at West Virginia State University in a variety of roles, including associate provost and associate vice president for academic affairs.

Current West Virginia University Institute of Technology campus President Carolyn Long will retire later this month after more than a decade at WVU Tech.