Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
De Pere 74, Seymour 33
Greendale 71, Milwaukee Lutheran 39
Lake Country Lutheran 71, Living Word Lutheran 57
Mountain Top Academy 55, Wisconsin School for the Deaf 11
Oak Hill Christian 55, Watertown Maranatha Baptist 9
Pewaukee 85, Greenfield 40
Pius XI Catholic 72, Shorewood 57
Saint Joan Antida 36, Cristo Rey Jesuit 28
Turner 42, Big Foot 39
West Allis Central 88, Augustine Prep 53
Wisconsin Lutheran 79, South Milwaukee 38
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/