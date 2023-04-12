Injured Mets closer Díaz hopes to return this season

Puerto Rico pitcher Edwin Diaz (39) lies hurt on the field after injuring his knee celebrating a 5-2 win over the Dominican Republic at the World Baseball Classic at loanDepot Park on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in Miami. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Mets closer Edwin Díaz hopes to return this season from a torn right patella tendon.

“I’m feeling great,” Díaz said Wednesday in his first comments since he was hurt March 15 while celebrating Puerto Rico’s 5-2 victory over the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic. “We are working hard to see if I can come back as soon as possible. But everything’s going in the right direction. The doctors say I’m doing great.”

The usual timeline for a return from a torn patella tendon is eight months, though Mets general manager Billy Eppler said some players have returned in six.

The regular season is scheduled to end Oct. 1. Last season, the World Series ended on Nov. 5.

“The trainers and I are working hard,” Díaz said. “If the knee is responding to the testing, then I have to start running, I have to get on the mound, I have to start throwing. If everything goes well, I think I can be back sooner than eight months.”

Díaz, standing on crutches outside the Mets clubhouse, said he is doing a lot of arm exercises and trying to maintain his usual level of conditioning.

“This is a good time to get all of my body stronger,” Díaz said.

Díaz said he didn’t have second thoughts about participating in the WBC.

“I think people can get hurt in their home (or) any place,” Díaz said. “Happened to me at the WBC and that’s part of the game. I wasn’t pitching, I was celebrating with my team. If I have the chance to play again for my country, yeah, I would do it.”

Díaz spoke five days after he received the loudest ovation during introductions prior to the home opener. With his entrance song “Narco” blasting form the Citi Field loudspeakers, Diaz hopped up the dugout steps and waved to the sellout crowd.

“I didn’t know I was coming until the day before,” Díaz said with a grin. “I was really happy to come and show the fans I’m doing good.”

