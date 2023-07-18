FILE - In this July 7, 2019, file photo, the United States players hold the trophy as they celebrate winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France. The 2023 Women's World Cup will be spread across nine cities in Australia and New Zealand. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
Women’s World Cup guide
A man walks by a sign for the lottery in front of a market Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in San Diego. The Powerball jackpot rose yet again to an estimated $1 billion after no winning ticket was sold for the latest drawing. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Powerball jackpot hits $1 billion
A South Korean building complex is seen in the background as North Korean soldiers guard the truce village at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) which separates the two Koreas in Panmunjom, North Korea, Wednesday, June 20, 2018. A tour guide Hwang Myong Jin, on the northern side of the Demilitarized Zone that divides the two Koreas, says that since the summits between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and the presidents of South Korea and the United States, things have quieted down noticeably in perhaps the most iconic symbol of the one last place on Earth where the Cold War still burns hot. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
US soldier detained in North Korea
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event, July 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. Trump said Tuesday that he has received a letter informing him that he is a target of the Justice Department’s investigation into efforts to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election. Trump made the claim in a post on his Truth Social platform. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
Trump criminal probe
A digital billboard displays an unofficial temperature, Monday, July 17, 2023, in downtown Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Phoenix breaks heat record
Sports

Ex-Ajax and Manchester United goalie Van der Sar leaves intensive care after bleed around his brain

FILE - Former Ajax and Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin Van Der Sar arrives for the UEFA Champions League draw at the Grimaldi Forum, in Monaco, on Aug. 30, 2018. Former Netherlands and Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar is in intensive care in a hospital after suffering a bleed in his brain, his former club Ajax said Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Claude Paris, File)

FILE - Former Ajax and Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin Van Der Sar arrives for the UEFA Champions League draw at the Grimaldi Forum, in Monaco, on Aug. 30, 2018. Former Netherlands and Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar is in intensive care in a hospital after suffering a bleed in his brain, his former club Ajax said Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Claude Paris, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

 
Share

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Former Netherlands goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar has been released from an intensive care unit in a Dutch hospital and hopes to return home next week as he recovers from a bleed around the brain, he said Tuesday in an Instagram post.

“I’m happy to share that I’m no longer in the intensive care unit. However, I’m still in hospital. I hope to go home next week and take the next step in my recovery!” Van der Sar wrote next to a photo of him sitting up in a hospital bed with his arm around his wife, Annemarie.

The post was Van der Sar’s first direct communication since suffering a bleed around the brain in Croatia on July 7 and being admitted to an intensive care unit in Croatia. Previously, his wife and Ajax had given updates on his condition.

Other news
Major League Soccer commissioner Don Garber speaks with reporters during MLS All-Star events, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
MLS Commissioner Don Garber talks Messi, Leagues Cup on eve of All-Star Game
MLS Commissioner Dan Garber figures Lionel Messi’s arrival is just the start of an exciting few years for soccer in North America.
Lionel Messi gives a thumbs up toward journalists on the sideline as he participates in a training session for the Inter Miami MLS soccer team Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Jordi Alba to reunite with Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets at Inter Miami
Veteran defender Jordi Alba is set to join former FC Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets in Miami.
FILE - United States' players jump to celebrate with the trophy after winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Claude Paris, File)
Visa re-ups sponsorship with US Soccer, equal investment in women
On the eve of the Women’s World Cup, U.S. Soccer has extended its partnership with Visa for the next five years.
FILE - Manchester United's head coach Erik ten Hag congratulates with Marcus Rashford as he leaves the pitch during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Manchester United at Elland Road, Leeds, England, Sunday, Feb.12, 2023. Marcus Rashford has committed himself to five more years at Manchester United after the most prolific season of his career. The England forward ended speculation about his future by signing a new long-term deal that will keep him at Old Trafford through to 2028. (AP Photo/Jon Super, File)
Marcus Rashford commits to 5 more years at Man United after most prolific season of career
Marcus Rashford has committed himself to five more years at Manchester United after the most prolific season of his career.

The goalkeeper, who won the Champions League with Manchester United in 2008 after a penalty shootout, returned to the Netherlands last week.

In his Instagram post, he also thanked all the fans who sent him messages of support.

Van der Sar, 52, retired in 2011 after 130 appearances for his country and a club career that included Champions League wins with both Ajax and United.

He also won four Premier League titles with United and had spells with Fulham and Juventus.

He later took up a position on the Ajax board and stepped down as director general of the Amsterdam club at the end of the season, saying he was exhausted after more than a decade on the club’s board.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports