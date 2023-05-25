BC-Merc Table,1st Add

AP NEWS
May 25, 2023 GMT
OpenHighLowSettleChg.
LUMBER
27,500 bd. ft.; $ per 1,000 bd. ft.
Jul494.0495.0489.0489.0—7.5
Sep516.5517.5513.0513.0—7.5
Nov530.5530.5529.5530.0—6.0
Est. sales 375. Wed.'s sales 312
Wed.'s open int 6,227, up 92
LIBOR-1 MONTH
$3 million; pts of 100 pct.
Jun94.780
Wed.'s open int n.a.
US T. BILLS
$1 million; pts of 100 pct.
No open contracts.
EURODOLLARS
$1 million;pts of 100 pct.
Jun94.41094.42294.35094.37255
Est. sales 20,499. Wed.'s sales 20,756
Wed.'s open int 561,861, up 5,583
