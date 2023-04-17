BC-KX-STOX- noon

AP NEWS
    April 17, 2023 GMT
    New York(AP)-noon stocks
    LastChg.
    AT&amp;TInc19.73.21
    Altria45.42+.39
    AmerenCp89.54+.08
    AmExpress162.54.68
    ArchDanM81.93+.14
    AutoZone2661.01+22.69
    BPPLC40.39.19
    Boeing205.15+3.44
    BristMySq70.45
    Brunswick81.92.03
    CampbSoup55.11+.33
    Chevron170.85—1.59
    Citigroup49.59+.03
    CocaCola63.26+.21
    ConAgraBr37.24+.27
    ConocoPhil106.27—2.23
    Corning34.74.04
    CurtissWright178.22+3.08
    DTEEnergy112.60.39
    DeereCo391.71+3.94
    DillardsInc299.21.63
    Disney99.72.18
    DuPont70.84+.38
    EmersonElec86.46+.10
    Entergy108.34+.70
    ExxonMobil114.98—1.07
    FMCCorp123.27+.58
    FirstEnergy40.77.07
    FootLocker39.92+.12
    FordMot12.53+.01
    GenDynam229.01+1.32
    GenlElec96.33+.89
    GenMill87.02+.46
    HPInc30.81+.99
    Halliburton33.53.10
    Hershey257.78+1.50
    HomeDepot293.86+1.67
    IBM127.67.47
    IntlPaper36.07+.16
    JohnsonJn165.35.49
    KrogerCo47.51+.86
    LindsayCorp127.08—1.21
    LockheedM490.10+2.11
    LowesCos203.93+1.75
    MarathonOil25.23.50
    McDonalds288.58.40
    NCRCorp22.78+.10
    Nucor147.33+1.14
    OGEEnergy37.88.06
    OccidentPet63.31—1.18
    ONEOK66.52.51
    PG&amp;ECorp16.80.10
    Pfizer41.10.09
    ProctGamb150.83.17
    RaythnTech103.14+1.46
    RexAmRescS28.73.11
    RockwellAuto277.12.19
    Schlumbrg51.83.66
    SnapOn239.98+.04
    Textron69.09+.50
    3MCo106.66+.89
    Timken78.00+.56
    TraneTech174.79.19
    UnionPacif199.23+.70
    USSteel26.31+.53
    VerizonComm39.34+.12
    ViadCorp19.16+.15
    WalMart149.01+.53
    WellsFargo40.100+1.36
    WilliamsCos30.46+.07
    Winnebago57.69.91
    YumBrands136.22+1.34
