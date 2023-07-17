A 5-story apartment building collapses in Cairo and kills at least 9 people

FILE - Storks walk in front of harvesters in a wheat field in the village of Zghurivka, Ukraine, on Aug. 9, 2022. Russia said Monday July 17, 2023 it has halted an unprecedented wartime deal that allows grain to flow from Ukraine to countries in Africa, the Middle East and Asia where hunger is a growing threat and high food prices have pushed more people into poverty. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky, File)
Russia halts wartime grain deal
This photo provided by Jersey Central Power & Light shows flooding along Snyder Road, in Phillipsburg, N.J., near the intersection with county Route 519, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (Courtesy of JCP&L via AP)
Deadly flash flooding in the Northeast
In this image from video provided by the U.S. Senate, Aileen M. Cannon speaks remotely during a Senate Judiciary Committee oversight nomination hearing to be U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida on July 29, 2020, in Washington. The judge presiding over the federal prosecution of former President Donald Trump, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, takes the bench in the case for the first time this week as she and lawyers for both sides discuss the procedures for handling classified information in the case. (U.S. Senate via AP)
Judge in Trump documents case
FILE - A helicopter drops water to stop fire on Crimean Bridge connecting Russian mainland and Crimean peninsula over the Kerch Strait, in Kerch, on Oct. 8, 2022. Traffic on the key bridge connecting Crimea to Russia’s mainland has been halted amid reports of explosions. The governor of Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014, announced the closure early Monday, July 17, 2023, but did not specify the reason.(AP Photo, File)
Russian bridge to Crimea attacked again
FILE - Jane Birkin poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Jane By Charlotte' at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Thursday, July 8, 2021. France's Culture Ministry and French media say singer and actress Jane Birkin has died at age 76. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
Jane Birkin dies at age 76
World News

A 5-story apartment building collapses in Cairo and kills at least 9 people

Rescuers search through the rubble of a collapsed five-story apartment building in Cairo, Egypt, Monday, July 17, 2023. A five-story apartment building collapsed Monday in the Egyptian capital of Cairo, leaving several people dead, authorities said, as rescuers at the scene searched through the rubble. Building collapses are common in Egypt, where shoddy construction and a lack of maintenance are widespread in shantytowns, poor city neighborhoods and rural areas. (AP Photo)
1 of 2 | 

Rescuers search through the rubble of a collapsed five-story apartment building in Cairo, Egypt, Monday, July 17, 2023. A five-story apartment building collapsed Monday in the Egyptian capital of Cairo, leaving several people dead, authorities said, as rescuers at the scene searched through the rubble. Building collapses are common in Egypt, where shoddy construction and a lack of maintenance are widespread in shantytowns, poor city neighborhoods and rural areas. (AP Photo)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Rescuers search through the rubble of a collapsed five-story apartment building in Cairo, Egypt, Monday, July 17, 2023. A five-story apartment building collapsed Monday in the Egyptian capital of Cairo, leaving several people dead, authorities said, as rescuers at the scene searched through the rubble. Building collapses are common in Egypt, where shoddy construction and a lack of maintenance are widespread in shantytowns, poor city neighborhoods and rural areas. (AP Photo)
2 of 2 | 

Rescuers search through the rubble of a collapsed five-story apartment building in Cairo, Egypt, Monday, July 17, 2023. A five-story apartment building collapsed Monday in the Egyptian capital of Cairo, leaving several people dead, authorities said, as rescuers at the scene searched through the rubble. Building collapses are common in Egypt, where shoddy construction and a lack of maintenance are widespread in shantytowns, poor city neighborhoods and rural areas. (AP Photo)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
Share

CAIRO (AP) — A five-story apartment building collapsed Monday in the Egyptian capital of Cairo, leaving at least nine people dead, authorities said, as rescuers searched through the rubble.

Building collapses are common in Egypt, where shoddy construction and a lack of maintenance are widespread in shantytowns, poor city neighborhoods and rural areas.

The state-run MENA news agency reported that rescue teams recovered at least nine bodies from under the rubble of the building in Cairo’s neighborhood of Hadaeq el-Qubbah, roughly 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) from the city’s center.

Other news
In this photo provided by the Paris Fire brigade on Thursday June 22, 2023, firefighters work at the site of an explosion in Paris, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. French rescue workers searched Thursday for a person feared missing after a powerful blast brought down a building on Paris' Left Bank, injuring more than 30 people, four of them critically. (E Thepault/BSPP via AP)
Search for person feared missing after Paris explosion is complicated by debris, unstable building
The Paris prosecutor says rescuers are struggling to reach a person feared trapped in a Left Bank building that partially collapsed this week after a violent explosion.
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, firefighters work at the site of an explosion at a restaurant in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region Wednesday, June 21, 2023. Cooking gas caused a massive explosion at a barbecue restaurant in northwestern China killed dozens and injured some, Chinese authorities said Thursday. (Wang Peng/Xinhua via AP)
Building collapses, gas blasts, mine cave-ins and more. Deadly accidents are commonplace in China
At least 31 people have been killed and seven injured when cooking gas exploded at a restaurant in Yinchuan in northwestern China.
FILE - Rescue personnel work at the remains of the Champlain Towers South condo building, June 25, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. The swimming pool deck of the beachfront South Florida condominium where 98 people died when the building collapsed two years ago failed to comply with the original codes and standards, with many areas of severe strength deficiency, federal investigators said Thursday, June 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
Pool deck at collapsed Florida condo building failed to comply with codes, standards, officials say
Federal investigators say the swimming pool deck of a beachfront South Florida condominium that collapsed two years ago, killing 98 people, failed to comply with original building codes and standards.
Seen is the damage from a collapsed apartment building, Monday, June 5, 2023, in Davenport, Iowa. The six-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed May 28. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa city hires outside firms to investigate partial building collapse
Two firms have been tasked with investigating the partial collapse of a six-story apartment building in Davenport, Iowa, that left three dead, many injured and dozens displaced.

Four survivors were also taken to a hospital and authorities evacuated a neighboring apartment building, MENA said.

Following an initial inspection, Cairo’s deputy governor, Hossam Fawzi, said the collapse was caused by one of the ground floor residents who removed a number of walls during earlier maintenance work. The man has been detained and will be investigated, he said.

Egypt’s Ministry of Social Solidarity said it would give 60,000 Egyptian pounds ($1,940) to the families of the nine victims. The ministry also said it would deliver aid to the injured and was monitoring the damage to nearby properties.

Police forces cordoned off the area as rescue teams combed the rubble in search for possible survivors, according to local reports.

The government has tried to crack down on illegal building in recent years after decades of lax enforcement. Authorities are also building new cities and neighborhoods to rehouse those living in at-risk areas.