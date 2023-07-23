United States' Brian Harman celebrates on the 18th green after winning the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
World News

Freed Egyptian human rights campaigner arrives in Italy, which championed his case

Patrick Zaki waves upon his arrival at the Milan Malpensa airport, Italy, Sunday, July 23, 2023. Egypt on Thursday released two human rights defenders, including one who has ties with Italy, their lawyers said, concluding two cases that drew significant international criticism and attention. The releases of Patrick George Zaki, an activist and postgraduate student in Italy, and Mohamed el-Baker, a human rights lawyer, came a day after they were pardoned by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi along with four other people. (Claudio Furlan/LaPresse via AP)
Patrick Zaki waves upon his arrival at the Milan Malpensa airport, Italy, Sunday, July 23, 2023. Egypt on Thursday released two human rights defenders, including one who has ties with Italy, their lawyers said, concluding two cases that drew significant international criticism and attention. The releases of Patrick George Zaki, an activist and postgraduate student in Italy, and Mohamed el-Baker, a human rights lawyer, came a day after they were pardoned by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi along with four other people. (Claudio Furlan/LaPresse via AP)
Patrick Zaki waves upon his arrival at the Milan Malpensa airport, Italy, Sunday, July 23, 2023. Egypt on Thursday released two human rights defenders, including one who has ties with Italy, their lawyers said, concluding two cases that drew significant international criticism and attention. The releases of Patrick George Zaki, an activist and postgraduate student in Italy, and Mohamed el-Baker, a human rights lawyer, came a day after they were pardoned by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi along with four other people. (Claudio Furlan/LaPresse via AP)
MILAN (AP) — A high-profile Egyptian activist who was recently released from prison landed Sunday in Italy, where the government championed his case.

Patrick George Zaki was greeted by applause and a throng of video and still cameras as he emerged into the arrivals hall at Milan’s Malpensa Airport after traveling on a commercial flight. He continued to Bologna, where he had been living and studying before being detained in Cairo in 2020.

“This is the most important day of my life,’’ Zaki, 32, told reporters as he made is way through the Milan airport. Later, in Bologna, he pledged to continue his human rights work.

Zaki’s case has echoed in Italy, reminding many of the tragic fate of Italian student Giulio Regeni who was abducted and killed in Cairo in 2016. The Italian government had repeatedly called for Zaki’s release since his arrest in 2020.

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni told reporters in Rome that Zaki’s return was “the result of diplomacy, founded on the basis of mutual respect.”

She added that Italy had not stopped pressing for clarity on Regeni’s fate from Egyptian authorities. “I don’t consider the issue closed. I continue to work on it, as I did with the case of Zaki, without speaking (publicly).”

Zaki was pardoned last week, just days after an Egyptian court convicted him of a charge of disseminating false news, stemming from an article he wrote in 2019 about alleged discrimination against Coptic Christians in Egypt.

Zaki, who is Christian, was arrested in February 2020 shortly after landing in Cairo for a brief trip home from Italy. He spent 22 months in prison before being released in 2021 pending trial, on condition he remain in Egypt.

He received a master’s degree with distinction earlier this month from the University of Bologna, defending his thesis by video conference.

In Bologna, he was received by university officials, who awarded him his diploma in person.