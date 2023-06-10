FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Triple-A Pacific Coast League Glance

 
All Times EDT
WLPct.GB
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)4318.705
Round Rock (Texas)3526.5748
Reno (Arizona)3427.5579
Tacoma (Seattle)3031.49213
El Paso (San Diego)2833.45915
Las Vegas (Oakland)2833.45915
Sacramento (San Francisco)2833.45915
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)2833.45915
Sugar Land (Houston)2734.44316
Albuquerque (Colorado)2437.39319

___

Thursday’s Games

Round Rock 8, Salt Lake 3

El Paso 4, Oklahoma City 3, 10 innings

Sugar Land 6, Albuquerque 3

Other news
FILE - A makeshift altar in honor of migrants who died in a dormitory fire at an immigration detention center that killed more than three dozen people, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, April 20, 2023. Mexico prosecutor's office said, Thursday, June 8, 2023, in a statement, that a federal judge has charged another Venezuelan migrant for his alleged role in the March blaze at the detention center. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez, File)
Mexico charges migrant in detention center fire that killed 40
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A federal judge in Mexico has charged another Venezuelan migrant for his alleged role in the March blaze at a Mexican detention center that left 40 dead and dozens more wounded.
FILE - Bishop Mark Seitz of El Paso sits for a portrait in his office in El Paso, Texas, on April 4, 2022. Seitz, the Roman Catholic bishop of El Paso, Texas, tells The Associated Press that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' flights of migrants from the Texas border to California are "reprehensible" and "not morally acceptable." DeSantis' recruiters zeroed in on Sacred Heart Catholic Church in El Paso and its bustling migrant shelter to find asylum-seekers to fly to California's capital city on Florida's taxpayer-funded jets. (AP Photo/Giovanna Dell'Orto, File)
DeSantis recruiters eyed Catholic church for migrant flights that bishop calls ‘reprehensible’
Mark Seitz, the Roman Catholic bishop of El Paso, Texas, tells The Associated Press that Florida Gov.
Venezuelan asylum-seeker Luis Lopez speaks with The Associated Press, as his wife, Oriana Marcano, and daughter Amaloha Lopez listen in El Paso, Texas, Friday, May 12, 2023. When Lopez was lost in Panama's Darien Gap last year with his pregnant wife, their two children and her grandmother, he often knelt in the mud to beg God not to abandon them. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)
‘In the hands of God’: One Venezuelan family’s journey to the US
When Luis López was lost in Panama’s Darien Gap last year with his pregnant wife, their two children and her grandmother, he often knelt in the mud to beg God not to abandon them.
Venezuelan migrants wave a U.S. flag at a television helicopter that flew over the Rio Grande, in Matamoros, Mexico, Friday, May 12, 2023, a day after pandemic-related asylum restrictions called Title 42 were lifted. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
US-Mexico border sees orderly crossings as new migration rules take effect
The U.S.-Mexico border was relatively calm as the U.S. ended its pandemic-era immigration restrictions and migrants adapted to new asylum rules and legal pathways meant to discourage illegal crossings.

Reno 8, Tacoma 6

Sacramento 4, Las Vegas 3

Friday’s Games

Round Rock 9, Salt Lake 3

Oklahoma City 14, El Paso 10

Sugar Land 10, Albuquerque 8

Tacoma 9, Reno 5

Sacramento 9, Las Vegas 8

Saturday’s Games

Round Rock at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Oklahoma City at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Tacoma at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Las Vegas at Sacramento, 9:37 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Round Rock at Salt Lake, 3:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Reno, 4:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at El Paso, 8:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Albuquerque, 8:05 p.m.

<