Triple-A Pacific Coast League Glance

June 9, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
WLPct.GB
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)4218.700
Reno (Arizona)3426.5678
Round Rock (Texas)3426.5678
Tacoma (Seattle)2931.48313
El Paso (San Diego)2832.46714
Las Vegas (Oakland)2832.46714
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)2832.46714
Sacramento (San Francisco)2733.45015
Sugar Land (Houston)2634.43316
Albuquerque (Colorado)2436.40018

Wednesday's Games

Round Rock 11, Salt Lake 9

Oklahoma City 8, El Paso 6, 10 innings

Sugar Land 5, Albuquerque 4

Tacoma 14, Reno 6

Las Vegas 8, Sacramento 5

Thursday's Games

Round Rock 8, Salt Lake 3

El Paso 4, Oklahoma City 3, 10 innings

Sugar Land 6, Albuquerque 3

Reno 8, Tacoma 6

Sacramento 4, Las Vegas 3

Friday's Games

Round Rock at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Oklahoma City at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Tacoma at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Las Vegas at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Round Rock at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Oklahoma City at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Tacoma at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Las Vegas at Sacramento, 9:37 p.m.

