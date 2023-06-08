AP NEWS
Triple-A Pacific Coast League Glance

June 8, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
WLPct.GB
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)4117.732
Reno (Arizona)3326.5599
Round Rock (Texas)3326.5599
Tacoma (Seattle)2930.49213
Las Vegas (Oakland)2831.47514
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)2831.47514
El Paso (San Diego)2732.45815
Sacramento (San Francisco)2633.44116
Sugar Land (Houston)2534.42417
Albuquerque (Colorado)2435.40718

___

Tuesday's Games

Salt Lake 6, Round Rock 5

El Paso 15, Oklahoma City 5

Albuquerque 11, Sugar Land 7

Reno 12, Tacoma 5

Las Vegas 2, Sacramento 1

Wednesday's Games

Round Rock 11, Salt Lake 9

Oklahoma City 8, El Paso 6, 10 innings

Sugar Land 5, Albuquerque 4

Tacoma 14, Reno 6

Las Vegas 8, Sacramento 5

Thursday's Games

Round Rock at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Oklahoma City at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Tacoma at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Las Vegas at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.

Friday's Games

Round Rock at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Oklahoma City at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Tacoma at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Las Vegas at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.

