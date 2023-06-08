June 8, 2023 GMT
Triple-A Pacific Coast League Glance
|All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|41
|17
|.732
|—
|Reno (Arizona)
|33
|26
|.559
|9
|Round Rock (Texas)
|33
|26
|.559
|9
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|29
|30
|.492
|13
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|28
|31
|.475
|14
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|28
|31
|.475
|14
|El Paso (San Diego)
|27
|32
|.458
|15
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|26
|33
|.441
|16
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|25
|34
|.424
|17
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|24
|35
|.407
|18
___
|Tuesday's Games
Salt Lake 6, Round Rock 5
El Paso 15, Oklahoma City 5
Albuquerque 11, Sugar Land 7
Reno 12, Tacoma 5
Las Vegas 2, Sacramento 1
|Wednesday's Games
Round Rock 11, Salt Lake 9
Oklahoma City 8, El Paso 6, 10 innings
Sugar Land 5, Albuquerque 4
Tacoma 14, Reno 6
Las Vegas 8, Sacramento 5
|Thursday's Games
Round Rock at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Oklahoma City at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Tacoma at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
Las Vegas at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Round Rock at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Oklahoma City at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Tacoma at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
Las Vegas at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.
