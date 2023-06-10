Triple-A Pacific Coast League Glance
|All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|43
|18
|.705
|—
|Round Rock (Texas)
|35
|26
|.574
|8
|Reno (Arizona)
|34
|27
|.557
|9
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|30
|31
|.492
|13
|El Paso (San Diego)
|28
|33
|.459
|15
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|28
|33
|.459
|15
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|28
|33
|.459
|15
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|28
|33
|.459
|15
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|27
|34
|.443
|16
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|24
|37
|.393
|19
___
|Friday’s Games
Round Rock 9, Salt Lake 3
Oklahoma City 14, El Paso 10
Sugar Land 10, Albuquerque 8
Other news
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A federal judge in Mexico has charged another Venezuelan migrant for his alleged role in the March blaze at a Mexican detention center that left 40 dead and dozens more wounded.
Mark Seitz, the Roman Catholic bishop of El Paso, Texas, tells The Associated Press that Florida Gov.
When Luis López was lost in Panama’s Darien Gap last year with his pregnant wife, their two children and her grandmother, he often knelt in the mud to beg God not to abandon them.
The U.S.-Mexico border was relatively calm as the U.S. ended its pandemic-era immigration restrictions and migrants adapted to new asylum rules and legal pathways meant to discourage illegal crossings.
Tacoma 9, Reno 5
Sacramento 9, Las Vegas 8
|Saturday’s Games
Round Rock at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Oklahoma City at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Tacoma at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
Las Vegas at Sacramento, 9:37 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Round Rock at Salt Lake, 3:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Reno, 4:05 p.m.
Oklahoma City at El Paso, 8:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at Albuquerque, 8:05 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Albuquerque at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Oklahoma City, 1:05 p.m.
El Paso at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Reno at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.