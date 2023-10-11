Israel-Hamas war
Salman Rushdie memoir
Mary Lou Retton illness
Jada Pinkett Smith
104-year-old skydiver dies
World News

El Salvador sends 4,000 security forces into 3 communities to pursue gang members

 
Share

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — El Salvador sent more than 4,000 security forces into three communities on the outskirts of the capital to root out gang members Wednesday, as President Nayib Bukele prepared to request another extension of emergency powers to combat crime.

Bukele announced the pre-dawn operation in a slickly produced video posted to the platform X. Soldiers and police were sent to surround the densely populated communities of Popotlan, Valle Verde and La Campanera outside San Salvador, the president said.

“We are not going to stop until we capture the last terrorist that remains,” Bukele wrote, using a phrase that typically refers to members of gangs who have been accused of drug trafficking, protection rackets and extortion. “We won’t allow small remnants to regroup and take away the peace that has cost so much.”

Bukele has used emergency powers granted after a surge in gang violence i n March 2022 to wage an all-out offensive against the country’s powerful street gangs. More than 72,000 alleged gang members or affiliates have been jailed.

Other news
Nayib Bukele, President of El Salvador, addresses the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, at U.N. headquarters. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
El Salvador’s leader, criticized internationally for gang crackdown, tells UN it was the right thing
Douglas Guzman takes video with his smartphone at Liberty Plaza in San Salvador, El Salvador, Saturday, June 24, 2023. Guzmán is part of a network of social media personalities acting as a megaphone for, and cashing in on, El Salvador President Nayib Bukele's message. (AP Photo/Salvador Melendez)
As free press withers in El Salvador, pro-government social media influencers grow in power
FILE - In this photo provided by El Salvador's presidential press office, inmates identified by authorities as gang members are moved at the prison, Terrorism Confinement Center, in Tecoluca, El Salvador, March 15, 2023. New rules passed by El Salvador’s congress on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, will allow courts to try accused gang members in group trials, in an effort to expedite tens of thousands of criminal cases for those detained under the country’s crackdown on street gangs. (El Salvador presidential press office via AP, File)
El Salvador plans mass trials for those imprisoned in gang crackdown

The crackdown has allowed a renewal of everyday life in the public spaces of Salvadoran communities once cowed by the gangs, but critics say the arrests have been made without due process and that thousands of innocents have been swept up in the effort.

The emergency powers suspend some constitutional rights, such as being told why you’re being arrested and access to an attorney.

The security measures remain highly popular with Salvadorans, but international human rights organizations and some foreign governments are highly critical.

Security forces have executed similar operations over the past year and a half. They typically set up checkpoints at the entrances to communities, stopping and questioning drivers and searching their vehicles, while other forces search door to door for gang members.

La Campanera has been known as one of the country’s most violent areas. Some 10,000 people live there and for years were controlled by the Barrio 18 gang.

In December 2022, more than 10,000 members of the security forces entered La Campanera and other communities of the Soyapango municipality rounding up gang members.