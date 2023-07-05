FILE-New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in New York. Salaam, one of the exonerated “Central Park Five,” has won the Democratic primary, Wednesday, July 7, all but assuring him a seat on the New York City Council. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
New York City Council races
CORRECTS DATE - This image provided by Planet Labs PBC shows the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Southern Ukraine on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Ukraine and Russia are accusing each other of planning to attack one of the world's largest nuclear power plants. But neither side provided evidence to support their claims of an imminent threat to the facility in southeastern Ukraine that is occupied by Russian troops. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)
Russia-Ukraine nuclear plants
Palestinians walk on a damaged road in the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, after the Israeli army withdrew its forces from the militant stronghold. The withdrawal of troops from the camp ended an intense two-day operation that killed at least 13 Palestinians, drove thousands of people from their homes and left a wide swath of damage in its wake. One Israeli soldier was also killed. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
West Bank conflict
FILE - Hong Kong born U.S. singer CoCo Lee poses on the red carpet at the 53rd Golden Horse Awards in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. Coco Lee, a Hong Kong-born singer who had a highly successful career in Asia, died on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. She was 48. (AP Photo/Billy Dai, File)
Hong Kong-born singer Coco Lee dies
Serbia's Novak Djokovic after winning the second set from Australia's Jordan Thompson during the men's singles match on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Wimbledon Day 3
World News

El Salvadoran ex-President Mauricio Funes sentenced to 6 years for tax evasion

FILE - El Salvador's President Mauricio Funes listens to a question during a joint news conference, in Guatemala City, Feb. 13, 2012. A trial against the former president for allegedly having evaded the payment of taxes in the fiscal period of 2014, the last year of his presidential term, began Tuesday, July 4, 2023 in the Salvadoran capital. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd, File)

FILE - El Salvador’s President Mauricio Funes listens to a question during a joint news conference, in Guatemala City, Feb. 13, 2012. A trial against the former president for allegedly having evaded the payment of taxes in the fiscal period of 2014, the last year of his presidential term, began Tuesday, July 4, 2023 in the Salvadoran capital. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

 
Share

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — An El Salvador court sentenced former President Mauricio Funes Wednesday to six years in prison for tax evasion, the second time in barely more than a month that a court has sentenced the ex-leader in absentia.

Prosecutors had asked for an eight-year sentence against Funes, who lives in Nicaragua.

In late May, another tribunal sentenced Funes to 14 years in prison for negotiating with the country’s powerful street gangs during his administration.

Other news
Officers of the Anti Maras and Gangs against Organized Crime Police Directorate, DIPAMPCO, transfer suspects in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Honduran President Xiomara Castro has decreed a state of emergency in some provinces of the Central American nation, and the government distributed video Tuesday of police tearing down a cyclone fence a gang had erected in a town in northern Honduras to mark its territory. (AP Photo/Delmer Martinez)
Honduras copies El Salvador’s playbook in anti-gang crackdown
Observers say that a crackdown in Honduras on gangs in the nation’s prisons is eerily similar to one carried out last year in neighboring El Salvador by President Nayib Bukele.
Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele waves during the opening ceremony of the Central American and Caribbean Games, in San Salvador, El Salvador, Friday, June 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco)
El Salvador’s president is running for reelection, though critics say the constitution prohibits him
El Salvador’s president has registered for reelection in next February’s contest even though legal experts and opposition figures say the country’s constitution prohibits it.
FILE - Paula, foreground, of Guatemala, holds her daughter as she asks U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials about new asylum rules at the San Ysidro Port of Entry on May 11, 2023, in Tijuana, Mexico. The Biden administration said Tuesday, June 13, 2023, that it will extend legal status for more than 300,000 people from El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua and Nepal for 18 months, disappointing some advocates and members of Congress who sought a more generous offer. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
Biden to extend legal status for 4 nationalities, reversing Trump but irking some
The Biden administration says it will extend legal status by 18 months for more than 300,000 people from El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua and Nepal.
FILE - El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele speaks to the press at Mexico's National Palace after meeting with President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in Mexico City, March 12, 2019. Candidates to be Guatemala's next president are taking a cue from Bukele and promising their voters they will build mega-prisons and hammer criminal gangs into submission. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte, File)
Guatemala’s presidential hopefuls channel heavy-handed tactics of El Salvador’s leader
GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Candidates to be Guatemala’s next president are taking a cue from the leader of neighboring El Salvador and promising their voters they will build mega-prisons and hammer criminal gangs into submission.

El Salvador has pursued Funes, 64, who governed from 2009 to 2014, for other alleged crimes in at least a half dozen cases. Nicaragua gave him citizenship in 2019.

Funes is the second former Salvadoran president sentenced to prison for illegal activity during his administration. In 2018, former President Tony Saca was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to diverting more than $300 million in state funds. He was Funes’ predecessor, governing from 2004 to 2009.

El Salvador changed its laws last year to allow trials in absentia.

Prosecutors alleged Funes dodged about $85,000 in taxes in 2014, his last year in office. The court ordered him to pay $200,000 in fines and interest.