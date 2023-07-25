Nottingham Forest signs Sweden forward Anthony Elanga from Manchester United
LONDON (AP) — Nottingham Forest signed Sweden forward Anthony Elanga from Manchester United on Tuesday in a deal worth a reported 15 million pounds ($19 million).
The 21-year-old Elanga, who made 55 appearances in all competitions for Man United, has agreed a five-year deal.
“It’s the perfect next step for me in my career, it’s a big step and I’m really looking forward to playing in front of the Forest fans at The City Ground,” Elanga told Forest’s official website.
Elanga made 39 Premier League appearances for United, including 21 starts, scoring three goals.
He has scored three times in 12 senior appearances for Sweden since making his debut in March 2022.
