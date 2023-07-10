FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar listens as Melissa Alexander Vigogne gives her victim statement in Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich. Fifty-one women are suing the U.S. Olympic Committee, its board members and a number of former high-ranking officials for failing to prevent their abuse at the hands of imprisoned sports doctor Larry Nassar. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in federal court in Denver, details abuse dating to the late 1990s. (Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP, File)
Larry Nassar stabbed in federal prison
FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. . (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna recovering following ICU stay
FILE - A child holds a PRIME hydration drink prior to a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks, March 31, 2023, in Los Angeles. An influencer-backed energy drink that has earned viral popularity among children is facing scrutiny from federal lawmakers and health experts over its potentially dangerous levels of caffeine. Senator Chuck Schumer on Sunday, July 9, 2023 called on the Food and Drug Administration to investigate Prime. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, file)
FDA investigating Logan Paul’s energy drink
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, shakes hands with Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, right, as NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg looks on prior to a meeting ahead of a NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Monday, July 10, 2023. (Yves Herman, Pool Photo via AP)
NATO Summit
Melissa Morgan, of Northfield, Mass., looks at the water flow at the Whetstone Brook in Brattleboro, Vt., Monday, July 10, 2023. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)
Extreme flooding in New York
Politics

Montana Democrat Monica Tranel seeks rematch against US Rep. Ryan Zinke

By MATTHEW BROWN
 
Share

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Montana Democrat Monica Tranel announced Monday she’s seeking her party’s nomination to challenge U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke in next year’s election, after suffering a close loss in 2022 to the former Trump administration Cabinet member.

Tranel is the first Democrat to enter the race for the state’s western House district, which includes conservative bastions such as the Flathead Valley and more liberal cities such as Missoula and Butte.

In a message that mirrors her platform from last election, Tranel, an environmental attorney from Missoula, told The Associated Press that corporations hold too much influence over Zinke and other Republicans at a time of rising costs for consumers.

Other news
FILE - Woodburn Hall on West Virginia University downtown campus, April, 24, 2015, in Morgantown, W.Va. West Virginia University announced Monday, July 10, 2023, that nearly half of its academic programs are under evaluation as it looks for ways to trim amid a $45 million budget shortfall. (AP Photo/Raymond Thompson, File)
West Virginia University reviews academic programs amid budget shortfall
West Virginia University says nearly half of its academic programs are under evaluation. It’s looking for ways to trim amid a $45 million budget shortfall.
FILE - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson delivers the State of the State address on Jan. 18, 2023, in Jefferson City, Mo. Parson on Friday, June 30, 2023, signed a close to $52 billion state budget that includes billions of dollars in funding to expand Interstate 70 across the state but also cuts roughly $555 million in spending that lawmakers wanted. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
Missouri’s Parson signs laws for new moms’ health care, ban on texting while driving
Missouri’s Republican Gov. Mike Parson has signed legislation to extend health care for new mothers and prohibit handheld phone use while driving.
Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Ukrainian minister says he fears Russia has “no red lines” to prevent attacks on nuclear plant
Ukraine’s Energy Minister says the catastrophic collapse of a dam in southern Ukraine has made Kyiv worried that Russia might stage an attack on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant to foment panic and quell Ukrainian advances on the frontline.
FILE - Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei sings the national anthem before giving his third annual address to the nation at the National Palace in Guatemala City, Jan. 14, 2023. Giammattei released a statement on Monday, July 10 saying he will respect the four-year term for which he was elected, which ends on Jan. 14, 2024, until the results of the June 25 general election are yet to be made official. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo, File)
Guatemala president says he won’t stay in power as courts continue to hold up election results
With tensions surrounding Guatemala’s June 25 election heightening, President Alejandro Giammattei has taken the unusual step of publishing an open letter saying he has no intention of staying in power beyond his term.

“He’s not serving Montana. He is serving his corporate donors,” Tranel said. “For those of us who are in the middle, we don’t have anybody working for us and I will be that voice.”

Zinke was interior secretary under former President Donald Trump and resigned amid multiple ethics investigations. He was elected to the House last year with 50% of the vote versus 46% for Tranel and 4% for Libertarian John Lamb.

Zinke spokesperson Heather Swift said nothing for Tranel has changed since the 2022 election. In contrast, Swift added, Zinke has been “getting the job done for Montana” by sponsoring legislation aimed at removing protections for Yellowstone area grizzly bears, improving mental health care for veterans and maintaining access to national parks.

Over the past several election cycles, Montana voters ousted Democrats from almost every statewide office they once held as national issues like immigration, gun control and abortion came to dominate the state’s politics.

Yet Tranel’s performance last year showed she can run a competitive race and for next year she hopes to broaden her appeal among moderates who are willing to cross party lines.

“We’ve always voted to balance extremism, to have pragmatic leaders who get things done,” she said.

Zinke was the first person elected to Montana’s western House district, which was created for the 2022 election after the state picked up a congressional seat due to its growing population.

The former U.S. Navy SEAL had been considered a potential challenger to Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester until Zinke endorsed fellow Republican and Bozeman-area businessman Tim Sheehy for the post.

The primary election is June 4.