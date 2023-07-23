Russian rockets are launched against Ukraine from Russia's Belgorod region, seen from Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Vadim Belikov)
World News

Spaniards vote in an election that could oust a leftist coalition and herald a return to the right

Spain's Prime Minister and Socialist Workers' Party candidate Pedro Sánchez cheers to his supporters during a campaign closing meeting in Madrid, Spain, Friday, July 21, 2023. Voters in Spain go to the polls Sunday in an election that could make the country the latest European Union member swing to the populist right, a shift that would represent a major upheaval after five years under a left-wing government. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Popular Party candidate Nunez Feijoo arrives at the stage to take part at a campaigning meeting in Barcelona, Spain, Monday, July 17, 2023. The conservative Popular Party candidate for Sunday's general election is mostly unknown outside Spain, but he has been the country's most solid regional leader so far this century and has never lost an election. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
VOX far right party leader Santiago Abascal delivers his speech during the closing campaign rally at the Colon square in Madrid, Spain, Friday, July 21, 2023. Voters in Spain go to the polls Sunday in an election that could make the country the latest European Union member swing to the populist right, a shift that would represent a major upheaval after five years under a left-wing government. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Left-wing Sumar party Prime Minister candidate Yolanda Diaz speaks during the last day of campaign rallies in Madrid, Spain, Friday, July 21, 2023. Spain's general election will be held on Sunday. (AP Photo/Paul White)
VOX far right supporters wave Spanish flags during the closing campaign rally at the Colon square in Madrid, Spain, Friday, July 21, 2023. Voters in Spain go to the polls Sunday in an election that could make the country the latest European Union member swing to the populist right, a shift that would represent a major upheaval after five years under a left-wing government. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
VOX far right supporters wave during the closing campaign rally at the Colon square in Madrid, Spain, Friday, July 21, 2023. Voters in Spain go to the polls Sunday in an election that could make the country the latest European Union member swing to the populist right, a shift that would represent a major upheaval after five years under a left-wing government. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
By CIARÁN GILES
 
MADRID (AP) — Spanish voters go to the polls in a general election Sunday that could make Spain the latest European Union member to swing to the right.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez called the early election after his Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party and its far-left partner, Unidas Podemos, took a beating in local and regional elections in May. Sánchez has been premier since 2018.

Most opinion polls for Sunday’s voting have put the ring-wing Popular Party, which won the May vote, ahead of the Socialists but likely needing the support of the extreme right Vox party if they want to form a government.

Such a coalition would return a far-right force to the Spanish government for the first time since the country transitioned to democracy in the late 1970s following the nearly 40-year rule of dictator Francisco Franco.

Opposing them are the Socialists and a new movement called Sumar that brings together 15 small leftist parties for the first time ever.

With no party expected to garner an absolute majority, the choice is basically between another leftist coalition and a partnership of the right and the far right.

Sánchez’s government has steered Spain through the COVID-19 pandemic and dealt with an inflation-driven economic downturn made worse by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

But his dependency on fringe parties to his minority coalition afloat, including separatist forces from Catalonia and the Basque Country, and his passing of a slew of liberal-minded laws may cost him his job.

The right-wing parties dislike everything about Sánchez, saying he has betrayed and ruined Spain. They vow to roll back dozens of his laws, many which have benefited millions of citizens and thousands of companies.

The election takes place at the height of summer, with millions of voters likely to be vacationing away from their regular polling places. But postal voting requests have soared, and officials have estimated a 70% election turnout.

Coming on the tail of a month of heat waves, temperatures are expected to average above 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit) and to rise between 5 and 10 degrees Celsius above normal in many parts of the country Sunday.

Spain’s 36 million voters will be able to cast their ballots between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. (0700 and 1800 GMT), with near-final results expected by midnight.