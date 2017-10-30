5 seats, 5 candidates but still a race for Springdale Council

There’s a contested election for Springdale Council this year, but not really.

While five candidates are vying for four four-year council seats, one of them — Councilwoman Eileen Miller — is the sole candidate for a single two-year seat also up for election on Nov. 7.

Five seats, five candidates.

While how those seats get filled is up to voters, the outcome could produce a vacancy that council would have to fill with an appointment.

Four incumbent council members are seeking re-election — Miller and Jason Overly, Anna Spirk and Mike Ziencik.

The fifth candidate is Harry Helwig Jr., who has sought election to council before but is appearing on the general election ballot for the first time.

If Miller, the top vote-getter in recent elections, wins both seats she’s on the ballot for, she’ll have to pick one, leaving the other vacant.

That would allow council to appoint someone to fill the seat Miller would leave vacant.

Spirk, daughter of Councilman David Spirk, did not respond to repeated requests for comment.

Miller and Overly also did not respond to interview requests.

Helwig said he wants to tackle the drug problem, along with property maintenance.

“There needs to be education on the hazards of drug use,” he said. “We need to be more vigilant. If you see something going on, bring it to the attention of the proper authorities and get drugs out of this town. It’s probably impossible, but something has to be done.”

Residents failing to properly take care of their lawns and sidewalks is also a problem, Helwig said. He suggested in situations of tall grass that the borough cut it and then bill the property owner; in cases of elderly residents, he said helpers could be found, such as Boy Scouts.

“People need to start taking care of their properties and show respect to their town,” he said.

And as the borough moves forward with improvements to its water treatment, Helwig is concerned about the cost to residents.

“A lot of people in this town are on fixed incomes, including me,” he said. “The problem is the can’s been pushed down the road all these years. It should have been taken care of years ago. Now, finally, we have to address it.”

Ziencik said the borough already increased water rates in anticipation of paying back a low-interest loan. How much more rates may have to go up isn’t known.

Ziencik said he’s comfortable with the decision council has made, and with the borough keeping its own plant.

“There’s no turning back now,” he said. “We’re not going to scrap this and go another route. What’s in place now has to stay in place. I can’t see switching courses now.”

Ziencik takes pride in helping get grants for the borough that have saved taxpayers money and helped pay for projects such as the new marina kayak launch and walking trail.

“We need to make the borough attractive” for businesses and residents, he said.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.