FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - United States' Simone Biles bites her gold medal for the artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2016. USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday, June 28, 2023, that Biles, the 2016 Olympic champion, will be part of the field at the U.S. Classic outside of Chicago on Aug. 5. The meet will be Biles' first since the 2020 Olympics. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Simone Biles returning to competition
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson poses with first round draft pick Connor Bedard during the first round of the NHL hockey draft, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
2023 NHL draft
FILE - New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, May 24, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
NYC Council primary

5 seats, 5 candidates but still a race for Springdale Council

 
Share

There’s a contested election for Springdale Council this year, but not really.

While five candidates are vying for four four-year council seats, one of them — Councilwoman Eileen Miller — is the sole candidate for a single two-year seat also up for election on Nov. 7.

Five seats, five candidates.

Other news
Atlanta Braves' Travis d'Arnaud (16) celebrates with Matt Olson (28) after Olson hit a solo home run in the eight inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
NL-best Braves blank Twins for three-game sweep, have won 21 of 25
ATLANTA (AP) — Matt Olson hit his National League-best 26th homer and the Atlanta Braves won their fifth straight game, beating the Minnesota Twins 3-0 on Wednesday for a series sweep.
FILE - Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Noah Song throws in Clearwater, Fla., Feb. 23, 2023. Song pitched a perfect inning Wednesday night, June 28, for Class A Clearwater in his first game since joining the organization in February from the U.S. Navy. The 26-year-old Song reported to major league spring training after the Navy granted his transfer from active duty to the reserves. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Noah Song works a perfect inning in his 1st game since joining Phillies organization from U.S. Navy
Philadelphia Phillies prospect Noah Song has pitched a perfect inning for Class A Clearwater in his first game since joining the organization in February from the United States Navy.
San Francisco Giants' Michael Conforto hits a two-run double against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the third inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Friday, June 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Giants’ Conforto leaves after an inning because of a tight left hamstring
San Francisco Giants outfielder Michael Conforto left Wednesday night at Toronto after an inning because of a tight left hamstring.
FILE - The FIFA Women's World Cup soccer trophy is displayed during a tour ahead of the Australia - New Zealand 2023 World Cup, at Christ the Redeemer Statue in Rio de Janeiro on March 29, 2023. New Zealand alt-pop star BENEE and Australian musician Mallrat have released “Do It Again,” the official song of this year’s tournament. They will perform the song live at the opening ceremony at Eden Park in Auckland on July 20 prior to the first match, where New Zealand will take on Norway. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado, File)
The Women’s World Cup official song is here, courtesy of BENEE and Mallrat
The Women’s World Cup has an official song. It’s a collaboration between alt-pop artists from the two host countries, New Zealand’s BENEE and Australia’s Mallrat.

While how those seats get filled is up to voters, the outcome could produce a vacancy that council would have to fill with an appointment.

Four incumbent council members are seeking re-election — Miller and Jason Overly, Anna Spirk and Mike Ziencik.

The fifth candidate is Harry Helwig Jr., who has sought election to council before but is appearing on the general election ballot for the first time.

If Miller, the top vote-getter in recent elections, wins both seats she’s on the ballot for, she’ll have to pick one, leaving the other vacant.

That would allow council to appoint someone to fill the seat Miller would leave vacant.

Spirk, daughter of Councilman David Spirk, did not respond to repeated requests for comment.

Miller and Overly also did not respond to interview requests.

Helwig said he wants to tackle the drug problem, along with property maintenance.

“There needs to be education on the hazards of drug use,” he said. “We need to be more vigilant. If you see something going on, bring it to the attention of the proper authorities and get drugs out of this town. It’s probably impossible, but something has to be done.”

Residents failing to properly take care of their lawns and sidewalks is also a problem, Helwig said. He suggested in situations of tall grass that the borough cut it and then bill the property owner; in cases of elderly residents, he said helpers could be found, such as Boy Scouts.

“People need to start taking care of their properties and show respect to their town,” he said.

And as the borough moves forward with improvements to its water treatment, Helwig is concerned about the cost to residents.

“A lot of people in this town are on fixed incomes, including me,” he said. “The problem is the can’s been pushed down the road all these years. It should have been taken care of years ago. Now, finally, we have to address it.”

Ziencik said the borough already increased water rates in anticipation of paying back a low-interest loan. How much more rates may have to go up isn’t known.

Ziencik said he’s comfortable with the decision council has made, and with the borough keeping its own plant.

“There’s no turning back now,” he said. “We’re not going to scrap this and go another route. What’s in place now has to stay in place. I can’t see switching courses now.”

Ziencik takes pride in helping get grants for the borough that have saved taxpayers money and helped pay for projects such as the new marina kayak launch and walking trail.

“We need to make the borough attractive” for businesses and residents, he said.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.