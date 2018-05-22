Another elections forecaster rates Rothfus-Lamb matchup a ‘toss-up’

Inside Elections, a Washington, D.C.-based publication that forecasts congressional elections, has updated to “toss-up” its rating of the contest between Democratic Rep. Conor Lamb and Republican Rep. Keith Rothfus.

The publication previously designated Pennsylvania’s 17th Congressional District, where Lamb and Rothfus are campaigning, as tilting Republican. The district was one of 19 the publication shifted left, according to a Monday story published by Roll Call.

The district, which includes Beaver County along with parts of Allegheny and Butler counties, is the only district of 18 in the state the publication now rates a toss-up. The district was created when the state Supreme Court redrew congressional districts after ruling the old districts were unconstitutionally gerrymandered to benefit Republicans.

According to Inside Elections, 68 Republican seats and 10 Democratic seats are considered vulnerable this fall. Democrats need to win 23 seats to take the majority in the House.

The Cook Political Report, another elections forecaster, also rates the 17th District race a toss-up.

Lamb of Mt. Lebanon won a March 13 special election to replace former Rep. Tim Murphy, who resigned last fall amid an extramarital scandal. Rothfus of Sewickley is seeking a fourth term.

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-380-5676, wventeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter @wesventeicher.