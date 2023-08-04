FILE - A farmer drops rice crop while working in a paddy field on the outskirts of Guwahati, India, on June 6, 2023. Global prices for food commodities like rice and vegetable oil have risen for the first time in months after Russia pulled out of a wartime agreement allowing Ukraine to ship grain to the world and India restricted some of its rice exports, the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization said Friday Aug. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath, File)
Politics

AP Election Brief | What to expect in Ohio’s special election

FILE - Boxes of signatures are delivered to Republican Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose's office in downtown Columbus, Ohio, July 5, 2023. The battle over abortion rights looms over a statewide ballot measure that will be put to Ohio voters on Tuesday. Known simply as "Issue 1," the proposal would raise the threshold needed to amend the state's constitution from a simple majority of the state's voters to 60%. (AP Photo/Patrick Orsagos, File)
1 of 4 | 

FILE - Boxes of signatures are delivered to Republican Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s office in downtown Columbus, Ohio, July 5, 2023. The battle over abortion rights looms over a statewide ballot measure that will be put to Ohio voters on Tuesday. Known simply as “Issue 1,” the proposal would raise the threshold needed to amend the state’s constitution from a simple majority of the state’s voters to 60%. (AP Photo/Patrick Orsagos, File)
A sign asking Ohioans to vote in support of Issue 1 sits above another sign advocating against abortion rights at an event hosted by Created Equal on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Cincinnati, Ohio. The fraught politics of abortion have helped turn an August ballot question in Ohio that would make it harder to change the state constitution into a cauldron of misinformation, fear-mongering and vitriol. (AP Photo/Patrick Orsagos)
2 of 4 | 

A sign asking Ohioans to vote in support of Issue 1 sits above another sign advocating against abortion rights at an event hosted by Created Equal on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Cincinnati, Ohio. The fraught politics of abortion have helped turn an August ballot question in Ohio that would make it harder to change the state constitution into a cauldron of misinformation, fear-mongering and vitriol. (AP Photo/Patrick Orsagos)
A sign urging voters to vote "no" on Issue 1 in Ohio's Aug. 8 special election stands planted in the grass on the outskirts of a parking lot in front of the Franklin County Board of Elections in Columbus, Ohio on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. Ohioans are voting on whether to make it harder to amend the state's constitution – a decision that could impact another upcoming November vote on abortion rights in the state. (AP Photo/Samantha Hendrickson)
3 of 4 | 

A sign urging voters to vote “no” on Issue 1 in Ohio’s Aug. 8 special election stands planted in the grass on the outskirts of a parking lot in front of the Franklin County Board of Elections in Columbus, Ohio on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. Ohioans are voting on whether to make it harder to amend the state’s constitution – a decision that could impact another upcoming November vote on abortion rights in the state. (AP Photo/Samantha Hendrickson)
Ohio residents line up to vote early in-person on Issue 1 in front of the Franklin County Board of Elections in Columbus, Ohio on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. Ohioans are voting on whether to make it harder to amend the state's constitution – a decision that could impact another upcoming November vote on abortion rights in the state. (AP Photo/Samantha Hendrickson)
4 of 4 | 

Ohio residents line up to vote early in-person on Issue 1 in front of the Franklin County Board of Elections in Columbus, Ohio on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. Ohioans are voting on whether to make it harder to amend the state’s constitution – a decision that could impact another upcoming November vote on abortion rights in the state. (AP Photo/Samantha Hendrickson)
By ROBERT YOON
 
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — The battle over abortion rights looms over an Ohio ballot measure that will be put to voters statewide on Tuesday.

Known simply as Issue 1, the proposal would raise the threshold needed to amend the state’s constitution from a simple majority of the state’s voters to 60%. It would also increase the petitioning requirements to get a proposed constitutional amendment on the ballot.

Although the text of the proposal does not specifically address abortion, the issue has quickly become a proxy for the nationwide debate over reproductive rights that was reignited last summer after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade decision.

The stakes for both sides grew in July when state officials announced that a separate ballot measure that would establish “a fundamental right to reproductive freedom” in the state constitution had gathered enough signatures to qualify for the November ballot. At issue is whether that proposed amendment would require a simple majority or the higher 60% threshold to ensure passage.

Since the repeal of Roe, ballot measures in other states, such as Kansas, Kentucky and Michigan, have shown that a 50% to 60% majority of voters in those states support legalized access to abortion. In Ohio, support for abortion being legal in most or all cases was at 59% among midterm voters last year, according to AP VoteCast.

Here’s a look at what to expect on election night:

ELECTION DAY

Polls close statewide at 7:30 p.m. ET.

WHAT’S ON THE BALLOT

The only contest on the ballot for this special statewide election is Issue 1, which would require any future amendments to the state constitution to receive approval from at least 60% of voters. A “Yes” vote is in favor of raising the vote threshold to 60%. A “No” vote opposes the measure and would keep the threshold at a simple majority.

WHO GETS TO VOTE

All registered voters in Ohio are eligible to vote on this statewide ballot measure.

DECISION NOTES

The Associated Press does not make projections. If the outcome of the ballot measure has not been called, the AP will explain why and will continue to cover any newsworthy developments.

In Ohio, statewide ballot measures with a vote margin of 0.25% or less are subject to a mandatory recount. Voters may also request and pay for recounts for contests with a larger vote margin. The AP may call a measure that requires a mandatory recount if it can determine the lead is too large for a recount or legal challenge to change the outcome.

WHAT DO TURNOUT AND ADVANCE VOTE LOOK LIKE

As of June 16, there were 6.6 million active voters registered in Ohio. The state does not register voters by party. Turnout in the 2022 general election was 51% of registered voters. Turnout for two statewide ballot measures in 2017 was 29% of registered voters.

The state reported more than 533,000 votes cast in advance as of Wednesday, including in-person absentee votes and absentee-by-mail votes. The state sent out almost 272,000 absentee ballots to voters. In the 2022 general election, almost 1.5 million Ohioans voted before Election Day, or about 35% of the electorate.

HOW LONG DOES VOTE-COUNTING USUALLY TAKE

In the 2022 general election, the AP first reported results at 7:31 p.m. ET. Election night tabulation ended shortly before 3 a.m. ET, with 97.6% of the votes counted. By noon ET the next day, 2.4% of the total vote remained to be tabulated. In 2020, 2.6% of the total vote was counted after noon ET the day after Election Day.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the 2023 elections at https://apnews.com/hub/election-2023.