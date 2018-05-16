FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - United States' Simone Biles bites her gold medal for the artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2016. USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday, June 28, 2023, that Biles, the 2016 Olympic champion, will be part of the field at the U.S. Classic outside of Chicago on Aug. 5. The meet will be Biles' first since the 2020 Olympics. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Simone Biles returning to competition
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson poses with first round draft pick Connor Bedard during the first round of the NHL hockey draft, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
2023 NHL draft
FILE - New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, May 24, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
NYC Council primary

Reschenthaler delivers Saccone second election loss in two months

By Natasha Lindstrom
 
Share

Congressional candidate Guy Reschenthaler defeated Republican rival Rick Saccone in Tuesday’s primary election to unofficially set up a November challenge with a retired automotive industry executive from Westmoreland County.

For Saccone, who called Reschenthaler to concede the race just before 10:30 p.m., it was the second loss in a congressional race in just two months.

Reschenthaler, 35, a state senator from Jefferson Hills, had collected 55.3 percent of the votes counted compared with Saccone’s 44.7 percent with 96 percent of Pennsylvania’s voting precincts reporting as of 12:15 p.m., according to unofficial tallies.

Other news
Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India makes a stop on a ground ball before throwing out Baltimore Orioles' Ryan O'Hearn at first base in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Reds beat Orioles 11-7 in 10 innings to win series at Camden Yards
Will Benson hit a go-ahead triple and TJ Friedl followed with a two-run homer in a four-run 10th inning to give the Cincinnati Reds an 11-7 victory over the Baltimore Orioles.
In United Arab Emirates, struggling sea turtles get a helping hand
As sea turtles around the world grow more vulnerable due to climate change, the United Arab Emirates is working to protect the creatures.
Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez crosses the plate after hitting a grand slam during the third inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
José Ramírez hits a grand slam as Guardians beat Royals 14-1, move into 1st in AL Central
José Ramírez hit his fifth career grand slam and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Kansas City Royals 14-1.
FILE - Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe, poses outside of the Wisconsin State Capitol Building, on Aug. 31, 2020. The future of Wisconsin's top elections official was up for a vote Tuesday, amid calls from Republicans for Wolfe to resign over how she ran the 2020 presidential election. (Ruthie Hauge/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File)
Wisconsin Republicans try to force a vote on the reappointment of a nonpartisan election
Republicans who control the Wisconsin Senate, in a surprise move, are proceeding with trying to force a vote on firing the state’s nonpartisan top elections official before the 2024 presidential election.

“I’m just really humbled by all the grassroots support that came out for us. We started this race down, so I’m excited to see where we are now.” said Reschenthaler, who came up short against Saccone in a closed-door selection process for the GOP nomination to run against Democrat Conor Lamb in a March special congressional election.

Reschenthaler appears poised to face Democratic Bibiana Boerio, 64, of Unity in November. She had collected 43.3 percent of the votes counted to lead the four-way Democratic race, unofficial results showed.

Saccone earned the Republican nomination to run in the March special election, but lost to Lamb despite outside conservative groups spending about $12 million to boost his campaign in a district that Donald Trump won by 19 percentage points in 2016. Support from some Republican leaders evaporated after that.

Reschenthaler called Saccone’s loss to Lamb “embarrassing” during the campaign and tried to convince voters that his youth, energy and fundraising abilities would make him better suited than Saccone to defeat a Democrat in the fall.

Despite his back-to-back losses, Saccone kept a sense of humor, joking that after “like 15 months’ straight” of campaigning he’d finally have time to mow his lawn.

“It’s like 10 feet high,” Saccone said during a two-minute concession speech at Irwin’s Jacktown Ride & Hunt Club.

Saccone got serious when he urged Republicans to unite around Reschenthaler in an effort to win in November.

The March special election was held to replace former U.S. Rep. Tim Murphy, who resigned last year over reports that the pro-life Republican from Upper St. Clair asked a mistress to get an abortion during a pregnancy scare.

That race was in the existing 18th Congressional District, but the winner in November will represent the newly created 14th Congressional District, covering part of Westmoreland County along with Washington, Fayette and Greene counties. Voters in the new district favored Trump over Hillary Clinton by a margin of 29 percentage points in 2016.

Saccone and Reschenthaler, both military veterans, shared similar positions on conservative issues, with each promoting their anti-abortion and pro-gun voting records in Harrisburg.

Saccone made the case that his service in the Air Force’s Office of Special Investigations in South Korea, combined with a year he spent in North Korea representing an international organization building nuclear power plants, had prepared him to serve on several House committees and to advise President Trump on relations with the country.

Reschenthaler, who served in the Navy, called for Saccone to release his military records during the campaign, citing a March article published by The Guardian that said Saccone overstated his role in North Korea.

Saccone released discharge papers along with some evaluations and performance reports, which described him as a model investigator who was innovative and reliable in carrying out successful counterintelligence missions. Reschenthaler also released his.

Trump, who endorsed Saccone and campaigned for him in Western Pennsylvania during the special election race, didn’t endorse a candidate in this week’s primary.

Murphy, who recently started working as a political consultant, supported Reschenthaler in the race, giving $200,000 to a political action committee that bought ads and mailers supporting him.

Reschenthaler singled out Murphy during his victory speech.

“Not only has he had my ‘six’ in my entire time in politics,” Reschenthaler said, using a military reference for watching someone’s back, “but he’s really become a good friend.”

Wes Venteicher and Natasha Lindstrom are Tribune-Review staff writers.