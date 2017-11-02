Westmoreland Democrats to challenge absentee ballots erroneously granted by county elections officials

FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - United States' Simone Biles bites her gold medal for the artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2016. USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday, June 28, 2023, that Biles, the 2016 Olympic champion, will be part of the field at the U.S. Classic outside of Chicago on Aug. 5. The meet will be Biles' first since the 2020 Olympics. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Simone Biles returning to competition
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson poses with first round draft pick Connor Bedard during the first round of the NHL hockey draft, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
2023 NHL draft
FILE - New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, May 24, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
NYC Council primary

Westmoreland Democrats to challenge absentee ballots erroneously granted by county elections officials

By Rich Cholodofsky
 
Share

The Westmoreland County Democratic Committee will attempt to have a judge or the local election board disqualify many absentee ballots cast for the Nov. 7 election, an attorney for the group said Wednesday.

As many as two-thirds of absentee ballots requested by county voters were based on their age alone — an improper reason that continues to be accepted by local voting officials, party lawyer David Millstein said.

“I find it highly questionable the elections bureau will accept absentee ballots when they know they are not in compliance with the law,” he said.

Other news
Toronto Blue Jays' George Springer, right, celebrates with Brandon Belt after scoring against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Springer sparks 6-hit, 4-double 1st inning and Blue Jays beat Giants 6-1
George Springer hit the first of four Toronto Blue Jays doubles in a five-run first inning in a 6-1 victory over San Francisco that stopped the Giants’ 10-game road winning streak.
Atlanta Braves' Travis d'Arnaud (16) celebrates with Matt Olson (28) after Olson hit a solo home run in the eight inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
NL-best Braves blank Twins for three-game sweep, have won 21 of 25
ATLANTA (AP) — Matt Olson hit his National League-best 26th homer and the Atlanta Braves won their fifth straight game, beating the Minnesota Twins 3-0 on Wednesday for a series sweep.
FILE - Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Noah Song throws in Clearwater, Fla., Feb. 23, 2023. Song pitched a perfect inning Wednesday night, June 28, for Class A Clearwater in his first game since joining the organization in February from the U.S. Navy. The 26-year-old Song reported to major league spring training after the Navy granted his transfer from active duty to the reserves. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Noah Song works a perfect inning in his 1st game since joining Phillies organization from U.S. Navy
Philadelphia Phillies prospect Noah Song has pitched a perfect inning for Class A Clearwater in his first game since joining the organization in February from the United States Navy.
San Francisco Giants' Michael Conforto hits a two-run double against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the third inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Friday, June 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Giants’ Conforto leaves after an inning because of a tight left hamstring
San Francisco Giants outfielder Michael Conforto left Wednesday night at Toronto after an inning because of a tight left hamstring.

State law requires voters to give a reason for voting via absentee ballot. Age is not among those reasons, said Beth Lechman, director of the county’s election bureau.

Voters seeking to cast absentee ballots must affirm they will be out of town for an election, are physically unable to get to a voting precinct, are stationed elsewhere for military service or have government job responsibilities that prevent them from voting in person, the law states.

The county for years has allowed voters older than 65 to vote absentee even though that is not a legally acceptable reason, Lechman said.

“We’ve granted those applications this year based on past procedure,” Lechman said, acknowledging that the error cannot be corrected this close to the election.

The law requires voters who are in town and able to vote at the polls to do so, Lechman said. Voters who mailed in absentee ballots obtained solely because of their age can still vote in person on Election Day, she said.

“We will discard those absentee ballots” from residents who vote on Election Day, she said.

Democratic officials initially looked into the absentee ballot issue as part of its campaign for Matt Shorraw, the Democratic nominee for mayor in Monessen. He is the lone candidate on the ballot, having defeated incumbent Lou Mavrakis in the Democratic primary. Mavrakis is running a write-in campaign in the general election.

A review of the 300 absentee ballots requested from Monessen voters this fall found that two-thirds were obtained by people who claimed they needed to vote absentee because they are older than 65, Millstein said.

Democratic officials will either seek a court order before the election to disqualify improperly obtained absentee ballots or challenge them after Election Day during the county’s official certification of the results, Millstein said.

Westmoreland County Republican Party Committee Chairman Michael Korns said all absentee ballots should be counted.

“The most important thing is that we make sure everyone who wants to vote gets a chance to vote,” Korns said.

The county received applications from 2,176 voters for absentee ballots for next week’s election. Through Wednesday, 1,259 absentee ballots had been cast. The county will accept absentee ballots through 5 p.m. Friday.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.