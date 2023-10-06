Powerball
Dick Butkus
New Drake album streaming
Russia-Ukraine war
‘Nones’ on the rise
Business

Eligible electric and plug-in vehicle buyers will get US tax credits immediately in 2024

FILE - A DC fast charging station manufactured by Sumitomo Electric works at Fully Charged Live, an electric vehicle, renewable and clean energy and urban mobility exhibition, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Sept. 8, 2023. The window to limit human-caused warming to a globally agreed goal is narrowing but still open because of the huge growth of solar energy and electric vehicles sales worldwide, a report said Tuesday, Sept. 26. (Darryl Dyck /The Canadian Press via AP, File)

FILE - A DC fast charging station manufactured by Sumitomo Electric works at Fully Charged Live, an electric vehicle, renewable and clean energy and urban mobility exhibition, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Sept. 8, 2023. The window to limit human-caused warming to a globally agreed goal is narrowing but still open because of the huge growth of solar energy and electric vehicles sales worldwide, a report said Tuesday, Sept. 26. (Darryl Dyck /The Canadian Press via AP, File)

 
Share

DETROIT (AP) — Starting next year, people who want to buy a new or used electric or plug-in hybrid vehicle will be able to get U.S. government income tax credits at the time of purchase.

Eligible buyers, including those that bought an EV or hybrid this year, have had to wait until they filed their federal income tax returns to actually get the benefits.

The Treasury Department says the near-instant credits of $7,500 for an eligible new vehicle and $4,000 for a qualifying used vehicle should lower purchasing costs for consumers and help car dealers by boosting EV sales.

Under the Inflation Reduction Act, which included the credits, buyers can transfer the credits to dealers, which can apply them at the point of sale starting Jan. 1.

Other news
FILE - Local Police officers check the scene of a passenger bus accident in Mestre, near the city of Venice, Italy, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. Prosecutors on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023 said they have ordered an expert examination of an overpass guardrail that gave way when struck by a shuttle bus that plunged nearly 10 meters, killing 20 foreign tourists and the driver. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni, File)
Battery technology in the crashed Venice bus made it less prone to catastrophic fires, experts say
FILE - A charging station with Combined Charging System (CCS) plugs is seen in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, June 9, 2023. Hyundai and Kia say that they're adopting North American Charging Standard ports for their electric vehicles in the U.S. and Canada, which will give the vehicles access to thousands of Tesla Superchargers across the two countries and Mexico. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Hyundai, Kia electric vehicles to use Tesla’s NACS charging ports starting next year
FILE - A Tesla electric vehicle emblem is affixed to a passenger vehicle, Feb. 21, 2021, in Boston. Tesla's summertime deliveries of electric vehicles surged 27% from last year but still fell below analyst projections as Elon Musk’s car company navigated through softening customer demand as well as factory upgrades. The Austin, Texas, automaker said Monday, Oct. 2, 2023 it sold 435,059 vehicles during the July-to-September period, up from 343,830 at the same time last year. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, file)
Tesla 3Q sales rise 27% but fall short of expectations due softening demand and factory downtime

Plus, the government says people can get the full credits from dealers regardless of how much they owe in federal taxes.

The vehicles have to qualify under guidelines spelled out in the law, and buyers’ incomes have to fall below limits.

Dealers have to hold state or local licenses in order to offer the credits, and they must register on an Internal Revenue Service website. After dealers turn in the sales paperwork, dealers can expect to get payments from the government within about 72 hours, officials said.

To be eligible, electric vehicles or plug-ins have to be manufactured in North America. SUVs, vans and trucks can’t have a sticker price greater than $80,000, while cars can’t sticker for more than $55,000.

Used electric vehicles can’t have a sale price of more than $25,000.

There also are income limits for buyers set up to stop wealthier people from getting the credits. Buyers cannot have an adjusted gross annual income above $150,000 if single, $300,000 if filing jointly and $225,000 if head of a household.

To qualify, buyers have to be below the income limits either in the year of purchase or the prior year. If their income exceeds the limits both years and they took the credits, they’ll have to repay them when they file their income tax returns, the government said.

There also are requirements for battery and component manufacturing that could disqualify some vehicles or make them eligible for only part of the tax credits.

Treasury Department guidelines still have to wind their way through the government regulatory process, including a public comment period.

Sales of new electric vehicles for the first nine months of the year rose 50.9% from the same period a year ago, pushing the EV market share up slightly to 7.5%. U.S. consumers bought 875,798 EVs from January through September.