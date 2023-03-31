Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of Apr. 3

Golden Heaven Group Holdings - Nanping, China, 2 million shares, priced $4-$5, managed by Revere Securities/RF Lafferty & Co. Proposed Nasdaq symbol GDHG. Business: Operates six amusement and water parks across southern China.

Multi Ways Holdings - Singapore, 6.4 million shares, priced $2-$3, managed by Spartan Capital Securities. Proposed NYSE American symbol MWG. Business: Singapore-based supplier of heavy construction equipment.

Top KingWin - Guangzhou, China, 3 million shares, priced $4-$5, managed by Univest Securities. Proposed Nasdaq symbol TCJH. Business: Provides financing advisory and related services to SMEs in China.

U Power Shanghai, China, 2.5 million shares, priced $6-$8, managed by WestPark Capital. Proposed Nasdaq symbol UCAR. Business: Launching automated battery-swapping stations for electric vehicles in China.

VCI Global - Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 1.6 million shares, priced $4-$6, managed by Boustead Securities/Sutter Securities. Proposed Nasdaq symbol UCAR. Business: Launching automated battery-swapping stations for electric vehicles in China.