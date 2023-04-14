Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of Apr. 17

Hanryu Holdings - Seoul, South Korea, 3.6 million shares, priced $9-$11, managed by Aegis Capital. Proposed Nasdaq symbol HRYU. Business: Provides a social networking platform for fans of South Korean culture.

Interactive Strength - Austin, Texas, 2 million shares, priced $6-$8, managed by Aegis Capital Corp. Proposed Nasdaq symbol $6-$8. Business: Sells connected home fitness equipment and personal training classes.

U Power - Shanghai, China, 2.5 million shares, priced $6-$8, managed by WestPark Capital. Proposed Nasdaq symbol UCAR. Business: Launching automated battery-swapping stations for electric vehicles in China.