Rockies’ Elias Díaz becomes unlikely All-Star MVP, 3 1/2 years after cut loose by Pirates

FILE - Disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing, Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing, Mich. Nassar was stabbed Sunday, July 9, 2023, in his cell at a federal penitentiary in Florida, out of view of surveillance cameras pointed at common areas and corridors. It’s the second time the ex-U.S. women’s gymnastics team doctor has been assaulted in federal custody while serving decades in prison for sexually abusing athletes. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Details of Larry Nassar stabbing emerge
Emergency workers help passengers with their bags while disembarking a supplemental train after their Amtrak train derailed near Union Station on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 in Washington. Two Amtrak train cars derailed, but upright, inside a tunnel near Union Station. D.C. Fire and EMS evaluated one passenger and no other injuries have been reported. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Amtrak derailment in Washington DC
Police and emergency vehicles are staged at Caesars Palace hotel-casino Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. A man has taken a woman hostage inside the Caesars Palace Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas police said Tuesday. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Hostage freed after standoff at Vegas hotel
This May 19, 2019 photo provided by Dr. John Jones shows Mikala Jones at Surf Ranch in Lemoore, Calif., holding a surfboard his brother Daniel Jones made using material from the agave plant. Mikala Jones, a Hawaii surfer known for shooting awe-inspiring photos and videos from the inside of barreling waves, has died at the age of 44 after a surfing accident in Indonesia. (Dr. John Jones via AP)
Mikala Jones dies in surfing accident
This photo provided by Samsung C&T Corp. shows giant panda Ai Bao and her twin cubs at an amusement park in Yongin, South Korea, Friday, July 7, 2023. Ai Bao gave birth to the cubs, both female, last Friday at the Everland theme park near Seoul, the park’s operator, Samsung C&T resort group, said in a statement Tuesday. (Samsung C&T Corp. via AP)
Giant panda twins born in South Korea
Sports

Rockies’ Elias Díaz becomes unlikely All-Star MVP, 3 1/2 years after cut loose by Pirates

National League's Elias Díaz (35), of the Colorado Rockies, holds up his MVP award after the MLB All-Star baseball game in Seattle, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. The National League won 3-2. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
1 of 7 | 

National League’s Elias Díaz (35), of the Colorado Rockies, holds up his MVP award after the MLB All-Star baseball game in Seattle, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. The National League won 3-2. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
National League's Elias Díaz, of the Colorado Rockies (35), hits a two run home run in the eighth inning during the MLB All-Star baseball game in Seattle, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
2 of 7 | 

National League’s Elias Díaz, of the Colorado Rockies (35), hits a two run home run in the eighth inning during the MLB All-Star baseball game in Seattle, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
National League's Elias Díaz, of the Colorado Rockies (35), rounds first base on his two run home run in the eighth inning during the MLB All-Star baseball game in Seattle, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
3 of 7 | 

National League’s Elias Díaz, of the Colorado Rockies (35), rounds first base on his two run home run in the eighth inning during the MLB All-Star baseball game in Seattle, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
National League's Elias Díaz, of the Colorado Rockies, holds up his MVP trophy after the National League defeated the American League 3-2 in the MLB All-Star baseball game in Seattle, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
4 of 7 | 

National League’s Elias Díaz, of the Colorado Rockies, holds up his MVP trophy after the National League defeated the American League 3-2 in the MLB All-Star baseball game in Seattle, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
National League's Elias Díaz, of the Colorado Rockies, holds up his MVP trophy after the National League defeated the American League 3-2 in the MLB All-Star baseball game in Seattle, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
5 of 7 | 

National League’s Elias Díaz, of the Colorado Rockies, holds up his MVP trophy after the National League defeated the American League 3-2 in the MLB All-Star baseball game in Seattle, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
National League's Elias Díaz, of the Colorado Rockies, holds his MVP trophy after the National League defeated the American League 3-2 in the MLB All-Star baseball game in Seattle, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
6 of 7 | 

National League’s Elias Díaz, of the Colorado Rockies, holds his MVP trophy after the National League defeated the American League 3-2 in the MLB All-Star baseball game in Seattle, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
National League's Elias Díaz (35), of the Colorado Rockies, holds up his MVP award after the MLB All-Star baseball game in Seattle, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
7 of 7 | 

National League’s Elias Díaz (35), of the Colorado Rockies, holds up his MVP award after the MLB All-Star baseball game in Seattle, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By RONALD BLUM
 
Share

SEATTLE (AP) — Elias Díaz may be the most unlikely All-Star MVP.

Just 3 1/2 years after Pittsburgh failed to offer a contract and allowed him to become a free agent, Diaz hit a go-ahead, two-run homer off Félix Bautista in the eighth inning to lift the National League over the American 3-2 on Tuesday night.

A first-time All-Star at age 32, the Colorado catcher put his name on an award won by Willie Mays, Joe Morgan, Frank and Brooks Robinson, both Ken Griffeys and Mike Trout.

Other news
American League's Shohei Ohtani, of the Los Angeles Angels, swings at a pitch in the fourth inning during the MLB All-Star baseball game in Seattle, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Shohei Ohtani takes note of Seattle crowd asking for him to call Northwest home
Shohei Ohtani was the biggest star of the All-Star Game even if his appearance was rather uneventful.
National League's Elias Díaz, of the Colorado Rockies (35), celebrates his two run home run with Nick Castellanos (8), of the Philadelphia Phillies, in the eighth inning during the MLB All-Star baseball game in Seattle, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
National League snaps All-Star Game losing streak, tops AL 3-2 behind Elias Díaz homer
Elias Díaz hit a two-run homer off Félix Bautista in the eighth inning, and the National League snapped a nine-game losing streak in the All-Star Game with a 3-2 win over the American League.
American League's Jordan Romano, of the Toronto Blue Jays, speaks during All-Star Game player availability, Monday, July 10, 2023, in Seattle. The All-Star Game will be played Tuesday, July 11. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Toronto closer Jordan Romano leaves All-Star Game with back tightness
Toronto closer Jordan Romano has left the All-Star Game because of back tightness. The 30-year-old right-hander relieved to start the seventh inning and retired Will Smith on a flyout.
FILE - The Baltimore Orioles play against the Boston Red Sox during the eighth inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader May 28, 2022, in Boston. Pickleball courts were being laid out in Fenway Park on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in preparation for a weekend that will give fans of the sport a chance to watch the pros play or even give it a try themselves in the outfield of the Red Sox's historic home. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)
Pickleball comes to Fenway Park as growing sport reaches the big leagues
The pickleball craze is hitting the big leagues. Courts for the tennis/badminton/ping pong hybrid were being laid out in Fenway Park in preparation for a weekend that will give fans of the sport a chance to watch the pros play or even give it a try themselves in the outfield of the Red Sox historic

“I honestly can’t believe that my name is going to be next to some of those names,” Díaz said through a translator, clutching the crystal bat awarded the MVP. “Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine that I would be in this position.”

After five years with the Pirates, Díaz found out from his agent in December 2019 he had been non-tendered.

“When they let me go, I didn’t allow myself to feel defeated,” Díaz said. “I maintained my confidence and stayed positive.”

He got a minor league deal with the Rockies a month later, made the big league roster at the start of the pandemic-delated 2020 season and earned a $1.2 million big league contract for 2021. He hit .246 with 18 homers and 44 RBIs, and Colorado rewarded him with a $14.5 million, three-year agreement.

Díaz batted .228 with nine homers and 51 RBIs last year, then earned his first All-Star trip by batting .277 with nine homers and 45 RBIs heading into this year’s break.

“He’s really improved in every phase of his game,” said NL manager Rob Thomson of the Philadelphia Phillies.

Thomson had called Rockies manager Bud Black to learn about Díaz.

“He said: `This is one of the finest people you’ll ever meet. He’s a complete team player,’” Thomson related. “`Do anything you want. If he doesn’t play, that’s fine. If he does play, that would be great. He’s just happy to be there.’”

With the AL leading 2-1, Nick Castellanos worked a nine-pitch walk against Bautista leading off the eighth. Díaz batted for Jorge Soler and with a 2-2 count drove a splitter 360 feet, where it landed under the manual scoreboard behind the left-field wall. The 20th pinch homer in All-Star history was a no-doubt drive. Díaz took three small steps and watched before starting his trot.

“A splitter that stayed up in the zone,” said Bautista, who had given up one homer in 56 at-bats this season ending with that pitch.

Díaz jumped as he approached the dugout and exchanged slaps with teammates. Geraldo Perdomo doused him with water. A short while later, he became the first Venezuelan to earn All-Star MVP since Dave Concepción in 1972. Díaz’s jersey is going to the Hall of Fame.

“Maybe the third or fourth inning, Orlando Arcia, he was telling me that `Hey, you’re going to go up to bat you’re going to hit a home run, and you’re going to win the MVP,’” Díaz recalled. “I didn’t think it was going to turn into all this.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports