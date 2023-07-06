Memphis prosecutors seek death penalty against man charged with kidnapping and killing teacher
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Prosecutors say they will seek the death penalty against a man charged with kidnapping a Memphis, Tennessee, school teacher during an early-morning run and killing her.
Cleotha Abston is charged with snatching Eliza Fletcher from a street near the University of Memphis on Sept. 2 and putting her in an SUV. Her body was found days later near an abandoned house. He has pleaded not guilty.
Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy has filed notice with the court that prosecutors will seek the death penalty, Judge Lee Coffee said.
Other news
A man who says Kevin Spacey subjected him to a torrent of verbal abuse and grabbed his crotch has denied making up the allegations.
A shadowy hacking group has taken responsibility for sending an email Wednesday to the University of Connecticut community that claimed the school’s president had died.
French President Emmanuel Macron called for order and calm and efforts to address the roots of several days of unrest around the country sparked by the police killing of a 17-year-old boy.
French courts are working overtime in fast-track trials for more than 3,600 people arrested in unrest sparked by the police killing of a 17-year-old boy captured on video.
No trial date has been set.