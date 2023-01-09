BC-BKH-West Virginia girls Basketball poll

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Associated Press high school girls basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:

Team Record Pts Prv

Class AAAA

1. Wheeling Park (7) 9-1 90 1 2. Cabell Midland (1) 8-2 84 2 3. Spring Valley (2) 10-2 81 5 4. University 7-4 63 6 5. Morgantown 6-3 60 3 6. Huntington 6-2 55 4 7. Parkersburg South 5-3 40 7 8. George Washington 4-2 20 9 9. Spring Mills 6-0 14 NR 10. Woodrow Wilson 4-5 12 NR

Others receiving votes: Greenbrier East 11, John Marshall 7, Buckhannon-Upshur 6, Parkersburg 5, South Charleston 1, St. Albans 1.

Class AAA

1. Wayne (10) 10-0 100 1 2. Nitro 7-1 78 3 3. North Marion 6-1 74 4 3. Ripley 8-2 74 2 5. Robert C. Byrd 7-2 62 5 6. East Fairmont 8-2 53 6 7. Logan 4-6 26 7 8. Philip Barbour 4-3 25 8 9. Keyser 6-3 14 NR 10. Lewis County 10-0 11 NR

Others receiving votes: Elkins 10, PikeView 9, Sissonville 4, Grafton 3, Lincoln 1, Lincoln County 1.

Class AA

1. Wyoming East (10) 8-1 100 1 2. Mingo Central 8-1 80 3 3. Williamstown 7-2 68 6 4. Summers County 9-2 63 T4 5. St. Marys 6-4 59 T4 6. Parkersburg Catholic 4-3 54 2 7. Wheeling Central 8-1 46 9 8. Chapmanville 7-4 37 7 9. Petersburg 6-4 22 8 10. Ritchie County 4-4 10 10

Others receiving votes: Ravenswood 9, Moorefield 1, Charleston Catholic 1.

Class A

1. Tucker County (6) 8-0 96 2 2. Cameron (4) 8-3 93 1 3. Webster County 8-1 76 4 4. Doddridge County 6-2 74 3 5. James Monroe 8-3 57 5 6. Greenbrier West 9-2 50 6 7. Tug Valley 4-1 29 7 8. Gilmer County 4-6 21 8 9. Tolsia 5-3 17 10 10. Clay-Battelle 3-4 11 9 (tie) Hundred 7-1 11 NR

Others receiving votes: Pendleton County 8, Meadow Bridge 6, East Hardy 1.