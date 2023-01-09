BC-BKH-West Virginia girls Basketball poll
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Associated Press high school girls basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:
|Team
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Wheeling Park (7)
|9-1
|90
|1
|2. Cabell Midland (1)
|8-2
|84
|2
|3. Spring Valley (2)
|10-2
|81
|5
|4. University
|7-4
|63
|6
|5. Morgantown
|6-3
|60
|3
|6. Huntington
|6-2
|55
|4
|7. Parkersburg South
|5-3
|40
|7
|8. George Washington
|4-2
|20
|9
|9. Spring Mills
|6-0
|14
|NR
|10. Woodrow Wilson
|4-5
|12
|NR
Others receiving votes: Greenbrier East 11, John Marshall 7, Buckhannon-Upshur 6, Parkersburg 5, South Charleston 1, St. Albans 1.
|1. Wayne (10)
|10-0
|100
|1
|2. Nitro
|7-1
|78
|3
|3. North Marion
|6-1
|74
|4
|3. Ripley
|8-2
|74
|2
|5. Robert C. Byrd
|7-2
|62
|5
|6. East Fairmont
|8-2
|53
|6
|7. Logan
|4-6
|26
|7
|8. Philip Barbour
|4-3
|25
|8
|9. Keyser
|6-3
|14
|NR
|10. Lewis County
|10-0
|11
|NR
Others receiving votes: Elkins 10, PikeView 9, Sissonville 4, Grafton 3, Lincoln 1, Lincoln County 1.
|1. Wyoming East (10)
|8-1
|100
|1
|2. Mingo Central
|8-1
|80
|3
|3. Williamstown
|7-2
|68
|6
|4. Summers County
|9-2
|63
|T4
|5. St. Marys
|6-4
|59
|T4
|6. Parkersburg Catholic
|4-3
|54
|2
|7. Wheeling Central
|8-1
|46
|9
|8. Chapmanville
|7-4
|37
|7
|9. Petersburg
|6-4
|22
|8
|10. Ritchie County
|4-4
|10
|10
Others receiving votes: Ravenswood 9, Moorefield 1, Charleston Catholic 1.
|1. Tucker County (6)
|8-0
|96
|2
|2. Cameron (4)
|8-3
|93
|1
|3. Webster County
|8-1
|76
|4
|4. Doddridge County
|6-2
|74
|3
|5. James Monroe
|8-3
|57
|5
|6. Greenbrier West
|9-2
|50
|6
|7. Tug Valley
|4-1
|29
|7
|8. Gilmer County
|4-6
|21
|8
|9. Tolsia
|5-3
|17
|10
|10. Clay-Battelle
|3-4
|11
|9
|(tie) Hundred
|7-1
|11
|NR
Others receiving votes: Pendleton County 8, Meadow Bridge 6, East Hardy 1.