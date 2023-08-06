Musk says his cage fight with Zuckerberg will be streamed on X

United States' players react after losing their Women's World Cup round of 16 soccer match against Sweden in a penalty shootout in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
US-Sweden
FILE - In this July 7, 2019, file photo, the United States players hold the trophy as they celebrate winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France. The 2023 Women's World Cup will be spread across nine cities in Australia and New Zealand. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
Latest on the Women’s World Cup
FILE - A bald eagle flies over a partially frozen Des Moines River, Dec. 21, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. Fifty years after the Endangered Species Act took effect, environmental advocates and scientists say the law is as essential as ever. Habitat loss, pollution, climate change and disease are putting an estimated 1 million species worldwide at risk. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Endangered Species Act
Workers install the Ukrainian coat of arms on the shield in the hand of the country's tallest stature, the Motherland Monument, after the Soviet coat of arms was removed, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. Ukraine is accelerating efforts to erase the vestiges of centuries of Soviet and Russian influence from the public space amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine by pulling down monuments and renaming hundreds of streets to honor home-grown artists, poets, military chiefs, and independence leaders. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Russia-Ukraine war
FILE - This undated file photo shows a shadowy shape that some people say is a the Loch Ness monster in Scotland, later debunked as a hoax. The Loch Ness Centre in Scotland is calling for “budding monster hunters” and volunteers to join in what it dubs the largest search for the Loch Ness Monster since the 1970s. The visitor attraction said Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, that modern technology such as drones that produces thermal images of the lake will “search the waters in a way that has never been done before.” (AP Photo/File)
‘Monster hunters’ wanted in Loch Ness search
Business

Musk says his cage fight with Zuckerberg will be streamed on X

 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) —

Elon Musk says his potential in-person fight with Mark Zuckerberg would be streamed on his social media site X, formerly known as Twitter.

The two tech billionaires seemingly agreed to a “cage match” face-off in late June. Zuckerberg is actually trained in mixed martial arts, and the CEO of Facebook’s parent company Meta posted about completing his first jiu jitsu tournament earlier this year.

“Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on X,” Musk wrote in a post Sunday on the platform. “All proceeds will go to charity for veterans.”

Other news
FILE - The Meta logo is seen at the Vivatech show in Paris, June 14, 2023. Facebook and Instagram parent company Meta is keeping its promise to block news content in Canada on its platforms in response to a new law that requires tech giants to pay publishers for linking to or otherwise repurposing their content online. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)
Facebook owner Meta carries out threat to block news in Canada. Google plans to do the same
FILE - The AFP (Agency France Press) headquarters is pictured in Paris, Wednesday Aug. 31, 2011. France's international news agency Agence France-Presse says it is pursuing a copyright case against X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, in an effort to secure potential payment for its news content. The news agency said it applied Wednesday Aug.2, 2023 to a Paris court to compel Elon Musk's rebranded company to provide data it says is needed "for assessing the remuneration owed to AFP." (AP Photo/Jacques Brinon, File)
Agence France-Presse pursues copyright case against X, formerly known as Twitter
FILE - Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Motors Inc., introduces the Model X car at the company's headquarters Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2015, in Fremont, Calif. Musk may want to send “tweet” back to the birds, but the ubiquitous term for posting on the site he now calls X is here to stay, at least for now. For one, the word is still plastered all over the website formerly known as Twitter. Write a post, you still need to press a blue button that says “tweet” to publish it. To repost it, you still tap “retweet.” (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
X marks the lawsuit: Elon Musk’s social media company sues nonprofit highlighting site’s hate speech

Musk said earlier Sunday he was training for the fight by lifting weights.

“Don’t have time to work out, so I just bring them to work,” Musk wrote on X.

Whether or not Musk and Zuckerberg actually make it to the ring has yet to be seen — especially as Musk often tweets about action prematurely or without following through. But even if their cage match agreement is all a joke, the banter has gained attention.

It all started when Musk, who owns X, responded to a tweet about Meta preparing to release a new Twitter rival called Threads. He took a dig about the world becoming “exclusively under Zuck’s thumb with no other options” — but then one Twitter user jokingly warned Musk of Zuckerberg’s jiu jitsu training.

“I’m up for a cage match if he is lol,” Musk wrote.

Musk’s push to stream the video live on X comes as he’s pushing to turn the platform into a “digital town square.” However, his much-publicized Twitter Spaces kickoff event in May with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announcing his run for president struggled with technical glitches and a near half-hour delay.

Musk had said the problems were due to “straining” servers because so many people were trying to listen to the audio-only event. But even at their highest, the number of listeners listed topped out at around 420,000, far from the millions of viewers that televised presidential announcements attract.