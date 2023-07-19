A portrait of American soldier Travis King is displayed as his grandfather, Carl Gates, talks about his grandson Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Kenosha, Wis. Pvt. King bolted into North Korea while on a tour of the Demilitarized Zone on Tuesday, July 18, a day after he was supposed to travel to a base in the U.S. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
US soldier in North Korea
Marc Tessier-Lavigne speaks to the media at Stanford University in Stanford, Calif., on Feb. 4, 2016. Tessier-Lavigne, the president of Stanford University said Wednesday, July 19, 2023, he would resign, citing an independent review that cleared him of research misconduct but found flaws in other papers authored by his lab. Tessier-Lavigne said in a statement to students and staff that he would step down Aug. 31. (Patrick Tehan/Bay Area News Group via AP)
Stanford University president resigns
FILE - In-N-Out Burger signs fill the skyline on Tuesday, June 8, 2010, in Calif. In-N-Out is barring employees in five states from wearing masks unless they have a doctor’s note, according to internal company emails leaked on social media last week. (AP Photo/Adam Lau, File)
In-N-Out bans masks
This mage released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
The ‘Barbie’ movie review
This photo taken from video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, shows two Russian 152 mm self-propelled howitzers fire toward Ukrainian positions at an undisclosed location. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)
Russia attacks Ukrainian ports
World News

State Department sanctions 2 former Salvadoran leaders, dozens of officials in Central America

 
Share

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The State Department announced Wednesday it was imposing sanctions on two former Salvadoran presidents and dozens of other officials and judges in Central America.

The report said that those sanctioned “have knowingly engaged in actions that undermine democratic processes or institutions, significant corruption or obstruction of investigations” into corruption in El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua.

The extensive list, which also includes heads of banks, judges and high ranking officials, underscores the depth of corruption across the region.

Other news
A Venezuelan migrant uses an emergency blanket as cover from the rain, near the banks of the Rio Grande in Matamoros, Mexico, Saturday, May 13, 2023. As the U.S. ended its pandemic-era immigration restrictions, migrants are adapting to new asylum rules and legal pathways meant to discourage illegal crossings. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
End of Title 42 hasn’t stopped migrants’ push north to US from across the Americas
Confusion has rippled from the U.S.-Mexico border to migrant routes across the Americas, as migrants scramble to understand complex and ever-changing laws.

Chief among the names on the list was Mauricio Funes, president of El Salvador between 2009 and 2014 who was recently sentenced to prison for 14 years for negotiating with the gangs and six years for tax evasion. Funes’ successor, former president Salvador Sánchez Cerén, was also sanctioned for “significant corruption by laundering money” while he held the position as vice president.

Corruption has been a hot button issue in Central America for years, fueling distrust in institutions and regularly cited as one of the root causes of migration to the United States, something President Joe Biden has sought to stem.

It has become a key talking point in Guatemala’s current tumultuous election cycle as the political establishment attempts to quash competition, and it frequents the discourse of populist El Salvador President Nayib Bukele, who has adopted the catchphrase “there’s enough money when no one steals it.”

Despite accusations by the Biden administration that Bukele also negotiated with gangs, and civil society raising alarms that the millennial leader has been taking steps that eat away at the country’s democracy, Bukele’s name was not on the list of those sanctioned.