Hempfield swimming teams riding high entering WPIALs

The Hempfield boys and girls swimming teams are taking a straightforward approach to the WPIAL Class AAA championships Thursday and Friday at Pitt’s Trees Pool.

Swim fast and have fun.

“The kids work year-round (with a club) to be ready for this meet,” Spartans coach Kevin Clougherty said. “We’ll just wind them up, turn them loose and see what happens.”

The girls (11-0, 7-0 Section 1-AAA) are coming off a superb regular season that saw them go undefeated and win the section title for the first time.

Junior Zoey Wilson, seeded sixth in the 200-yard freestyle (1 minute, 58.03 seconds), and freshman Maddy Cisco, seeded eighth in the 50 freestyle (25.09), are among top seeds.

The 200 freestyle relay team of Cisco, Wilson, senior Taylor Dahl and senior Emily Smith (1:41.25) and the 400 freestyle relay team of Wilson, Cisco, sophomore Francesca Nemetz and Smith (3:39.79) rank seventh and also should be in medal contention.

“We’ve come close in the past, but (were) never able to pull it off,” Clougherty said of the first section title. “It’s a pretty nice accomplishment for the kids, particularly the seniors, who have been targeting this season as an opportunity for a couple of years now.”

Junior Gavin Mayo, the second seed in the 50 freestyle (21.39), stands the best chance among boys to reach the podium.

The 200 freestyle relay team of Mayo, junior Todd Wilson, freshman Brian Wilson and senior Adam Toth (1:29.01) and the 200 medley relay team of Toth, Todd Wilson, junior Nolan Steeley and Mayo (1:40.38) are seeded fourth and seventh, respectively.

Mayo ranks eighth in the 100 freestyle (48.53).

“Individually, I am somewhat happy, but as a team, I wish we could have repeated as section champs,” Mayo said.

The Spartans (9-2, 6-1) were runners-up to Penn-Trafford.

“We’re very happy with how the guys did,” Clougherty said. “We graduated half of (the) team from last season.

“The way the guys were able to band together and be as successful as they were is a real testament to their drive and determination.”

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.