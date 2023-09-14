Drew Barrymore stalking suspect trespasses at fashion show looking for Emma Watson, police say

NEW YORK (AP) — A man accused of repeatedly stalking celebrities has been arrested for barging into a dressing room at a New York City fashion show and screaming that he wanted to marry actor Emma Watson, authorities said.

Chad Michael Busto, who was arrested last month after a run-in with Drew Barrymore, pleaded not guilty Saturday to criminal trespass and disorderly conduct charges in the incident last week at the Ralph Lauren show at the Brooklyn Navy Yard.

Busto, 43, was released without bail. His next court date is Oct. 2. A message seeking comment was left with a lawyer listed for him on court records.

According to prosecutors, Busto entered the fashion show dressing room Friday night and screamed: “I want to marry Emma Watson. Let me speak to Emma Watson. Let me take a photo with Emma Watson.”

Busto did not have permission to be at the fashion show, became irate when he was asked to leave and refused to do so, police said. The outburst disrupted preparations for the event, part of the biannual New York Fashion Week, prosecutors said.

It wasn’t clear if Watson, known for starring roles in the “Harry Potter” and live action “Beauty and the Beast” films, attended the fashion show. A message seeking comment was left with her representatives.

Last month, a man identifying himself as Busto rushed a Manhattan stage where Barrymore was interviewing singer and actor Reneé Rapp. Rapp helped guide Barrymore to safety and security guards escorted the man out of the theater.

Days later, Busto was arrested in the Hamptons and charged with stalking after police say he was spotted going door-to-door asking for directions to Barrymore’s home. The “Scream” actor and “Drew Barrymore Show” TV host was not there at the time.

Last week, after Busto failed to show up to be fitted for a court-ordered GPS monitor under the terms of his release, a Southampton judge issued a warrant for his arrest.

Busto, who’s been linked to addresses of shelters and church ministries in California and Washington, D.C., has a history of arrests and bizarre behavior. His record includes prior arrests for trespassing, disorderly conduct and indecent exposure.

In a handwritten lawsuit last year, Busto claimed he’d been granted ownership of the Hilton hotels chain. That case was swiftly dismissed.

Other lawsuits under Busto’s name include one seeking to challenge the prison sentences of all criminal defendants in “All prisons on Planet Earth.”

In a 2021 court filing, Busto wrote that he was “Born by Force” and that his parents are “More Guilty for My Entire Existence as Two Humans Than the One (Sort of) Human I am Generally Considered to Be!”

Another Busto court filing consisted mostly of Pokémon cards.

