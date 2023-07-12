‘Succession’ likely to lead Emmy nominations, but Hollywood strikes could cloud ceremony

FILE - Disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing, Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing, Mich. Nassar was stabbed Sunday, July 9, 2023, in his cell at a federal penitentiary in Florida, out of view of surveillance cameras pointed at common areas and corridors. It’s the second time the ex-U.S. women’s gymnastics team doctor has been assaulted in federal custody while serving decades in prison for sexually abusing athletes. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Details of Larry Nassar stabbing emerge
Emergency workers help passengers with their bags while disembarking a supplemental train after their Amtrak train derailed near Union Station on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 in Washington. Two Amtrak train cars derailed, but upright, inside a tunnel near Union Station. D.C. Fire and EMS evaluated one passenger and no other injuries have been reported. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Amtrak derailment in Washington DC
Police and emergency vehicles are staged at Caesars Palace hotel-casino Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. A man has taken a woman hostage inside the Caesars Palace Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas police said Tuesday. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Hostage freed after standoff at Vegas hotel
This May 19, 2019 photo provided by Dr. John Jones shows Mikala Jones at Surf Ranch in Lemoore, Calif., holding a surfboard his brother Daniel Jones made using material from the agave plant. Mikala Jones, a Hawaii surfer known for shooting awe-inspiring photos and videos from the inside of barreling waves, has died at the age of 44 after a surfing accident in Indonesia. (Dr. John Jones via AP)
Mikala Jones dies in surfing accident
This photo provided by Samsung C&T Corp. shows giant panda Ai Bao and her twin cubs at an amusement park in Yongin, South Korea, Friday, July 7, 2023. Ai Bao gave birth to the cubs, both female, last Friday at the Everland theme park near Seoul, the park’s operator, Samsung C&T resort group, said in a statement Tuesday. (Samsung C&T Corp. via AP)
Giant panda twins born in South Korea
Entertainment

‘Succession’ likely to lead Emmy nominations, but Hollywood strikes could cloud ceremony

FILE - Emmy statues appear at the 70th Primetime Emmy Nominations Announcements at the Television Academy's Saban Media Center on July 12, 2018, in Los Angeles. HBO could dominate Wednesday morning's Emmy nominations, but the Hollywood writers' strike and the possibility that actors could join them have cast a cloud over the process. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

FILE - Emmy statues appear at the 70th Primetime Emmy Nominations Announcements at the Television Academy’s Saban Media Center on July 12, 2018, in Los Angeles. HBO could dominate Wednesday morning’s Emmy nominations, but the Hollywood writers’ strike and the possibility that actors could join them have cast a cloud over the process. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

By ANDREW DALTON
 
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) — HBO may dominate Wednesday morning’s Emmy nominations with its elite trio of “ Succession,” “The White Lotus” and “The Last of Us,” but the dominant theme darkening the scene is the ongoing writers strike and the looming possibility that actors may soon join them.

“Succession” and its deeply dysfunctional dynasty of one-percenters is a lock to be nominated for best drama, which it has won two of the past three years. It’s nearly as certain to have multiple nominees across the acting categories, with stars Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin probable for best actor nods and Sarah Snook a likely frontrunner among the best actress nominees.

The show led last year with 25 nominations for its third season, and given the Emmys’ soft spot for series’ final seasons, it could see a similar number for its concluding fourth.

Other news
Nissim Kahlon's home, chiseled out of the sandstone cliffs, overlooks the Mediterranean sea in Herzliya, Israel, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Over half a century, Kahlon has transformed a tiny cave on a Mediterranean beach into an elaborate underground labyrinth filled with chiseled tunnels, detailed mosaic floors and a network of staircases and mysterious chambers. Fifty years after Kahlon moved into the home, Israel's Environmental Protection Agency has served him an eviction notice, claiming the structure threatens Israel's coastline. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
After half a century, Israel moves to evict squatter from his cave home on the beach
Over half a century, Nissim Kahlon has transformed a tiny cave on a Mediterranean beach into an elaborate underground labyrinth.
FILE - This combination of file photos shows Charles Manson on Aug. 14, 2017, left, in a photo provided by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, and on Dec. 22, 1969, right, leaving a Los Angeles courtroom. Leslie Van Houten, one of Manson's followers, was released from prison on parole on July 11, 2023. (California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, left, and Wally Fong, right, via AP, File)
The Manson ‘family': A look at key players and victims in the cult leader’s killings
In 1969, Charles Manson dispatched a group of disaffected young followers on a two-night killing rampage that terrorized Los Angeles.
FILE - The Foxconn logo is seen during the Hon Hai Tech Day at the Nangang Exhibition Center in Taipei, Taiwan, on Oct. 18, 2022. Taiwan-based electronics giant Foxconn is backing out of a $19.5 billion semiconductor joint venture with Indian mining conglomerate Vedanta Ltd. India’s government leaders say they aren't too worried about the impact. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying, File)
Chip maker Foxconn exits a semiconductor joint venture with Indian mining company Vedanta
Taiwan-based electronics giant Foxconn is backing out of a $19.5 billion semiconductor joint venture with Indian mining conglomerate Vedanta Ltd.
FILE- San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers answers a question after a news conference, Sunday, April 30, 2023, in Cleveland, Texas. Capers, who has faced years of complaints about dysfunction and corruption, was repeatedly reported to state and federal law enforcement by his own deputies, but an outside investigation never gained momentum, according to interviews and records reviewed by The Associated Press. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
Deputies who reported a Texas sheriff to public corruption investigators say nothing was done
Former deputies say they repeatedly reported a Texas sheriff who’s faced years of complaints about dysfunction and corruption to state and federal law enforcement.

The White Lotus ” and “ The Last of Us ” are also probably shoo-ins for best drama, a category that HBO has won in six of the last eight years, fending off offerings from upstart streaming services.

Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal, the duo on a fungus-filled quest in “ The Last of Us,” are favorites to get lead acting nominations. And the cursed vacationers at a Sicilian resort from the second season of “The White Lotus” could crowd the supporting categories, especially on the actress side, where Jennifer Coolidge, Aubrey Plaza and Meghann Fahy could all be competing against one another.

Contenders in the comedy categories are wildly diverse and the field is wide open, from acclaimed shows including “ Barry,” “ The Bear ” and “ Abbott Elementary, ” to beloved series and past top Emmy winners like “ Ted Lasso ” and “ The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

“Community” star Yvette Nicole Brown and Television Academy Chair Frank Scherma will announce the nominees.

But the possibility of an industry debilitated by two strikes could dampen any joy for those nominated, and could put the damper on the ceremony scheduled for September 18 on the Fox network.

The work walkout from the writers who are essential to most awards telecasts is now in its 10th week, and with no negotiations planned, there’s no end in sight.

The actors union’s contract with the consortium of studios, streaming services and production companies that hire them expires just hours after the nominations are announced, and a strike could follow if no agreement is reached. While last-minute deals often happen and the two sides could talk past the deadline, a strike from performers would leave the Emmys without its primary cast members, and could also eliminate promotional interviews and events that nominees do during the run-up.