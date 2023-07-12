Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy answers a reporter's question as he meets with President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
List of top Emmy nominations

FILE - Rachel Brosnahan attends the premiere of Prime Video’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” season five on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in New York. Brosnahan turns 33 on July 12. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

By The Associated Press
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Partial list of top nominees for the annual prime-time Emmy Awards, announced Wednesday by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. For the complete list, visit Emmys.com.

The nominees for best drama series are: “Succession”; “The White Lotus”; “The Last of Us”; “Better Call Saul”; “The Crown”; “Yellowjackets”; “House of the Dragon” and “Andor.”

The nominees for best comedy series are: “Abbott Elementary”; “Barry”; “The Bear"; “Jury Duty”; “Ted Lasso”; “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; “Only Murders in the Building” and “Wednesday.”

The nominees for best limited or anthology series are: “Beef”; “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”; “Daisy Jones & The Six”; “Fleishman Is in Trouble” and “Obi-Wan Kenobi.”

The nominees for best actor in a drama series are: Jeremy Strong, “Succession”; Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”; Kieran Culkin, “Succession”; Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”; Brian Cox, “Succession” and Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man.”

The nominees for best actress in a drama series are: Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets”; Sarah Snook, “Succession”; Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”: Sharon Horgan, “Bad Sisters”; Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale” and Keri Russell, “The Diplomat.”

The nominees for best actor in a comedy series are: Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”; Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”; Bill Hader, “Barry”; Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building” and Jason Segel, “Shrinking.”

The nominees for best actress in a comedy series are: Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”; Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”; Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday”; Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face”.

The nominees for best supporting actor in a comedy series are: Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”; Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”; Phil Dunster, “Ted Lasso”; Henry Winkler, “Barry” and James Marsden, “Jury Duty.”

The nominees for best supporting actress in a comedy series are: Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”; Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”; Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”; Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”; Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso” and Jessica Williams, “Shrinking.”

The nominees for best supporting actor in a drama series are: F. Murray Abraham, “The White Lotus”; Nicholas Braun, “Succession”; Michael Imperioli, “The White Lotus”; Theo James, “The White Lotus”; Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”; Alan Ruck, “Succession”; Will Sharpe, “The White Lotus” and Alexander Skarsgård, “Succession.”

The nominees for outstanding talk series are: “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”; “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”; “Late Night With Seth Meyers”; “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” and “The Problem With Jon Stewart.”

The nominees for outstanding television movie are: “Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas”; “Fire Island”; “Hocus Pocus 2”; “Prey” and “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.”

The nominees for best reality competition program are: “The Amazing Race”; “RuPaul’s Drag Race”; “Survivor”; “Top Chef” and “The Voice.”

The nominees for best animated program are: “Bob’s Burgers”; “Entergalactic”; “Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal”; “Rick and Morty”; and “The Simpsons.”