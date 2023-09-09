Ford kicks 14-man England to relieving win over Argentina at Rugby World Cup
England’s George Ford kicks and scores a drop goal during the Rugby World Cup Pool D match between England and Argentina in the Stade de Marseille, Marseille, France Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
Kate, Princess of Wales, center, stands in tribune ahead of the Rugby World Cup Pool D match between England and Argentina in the Stade de Marseille, Marseille, France Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
Kate, Princess of Wales stands with Bill Beaumont, the chairman of World Rugby ahead of the Rugby World Cup Pool D match between England and Argentina in the Stade de Marseille, Marseille, France Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
England’s Joe Marler takes part in the warm up ahead of the Rugby World Cup Pool D match between England and Argentina in the Stade de Marseille, Marseille, France Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
Argentina’s Juan Cruz Mallia leaves the field with a blood injury during the Rugby World Cup Pool D match between England and Argentina in the Stade de Marseille, Marseille, France Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
Argentina’s Emiliano Boffelli, center, is tackled by England’s Elliot Daly, left, and England’s Ben Earl during the Rugby World Cup Pool D match between England and Argentina in the Stade de Marseille, Marseille, France Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
England’s Ben Earl runs with the ball during the Rugby World Cup Pool D match between England and Argentina in the Stade de Marseille, Marseille, France Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
Argentina’s Santiago Chocobares clears the ball as England’s Courtney Lawes tries to block during the Rugby World Cup Pool D match between England and Argentina in the Stade de Marseille, Marseille, France Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
England’s George Ford celebrates after scoring a drop goal during the Rugby World Cup Pool D match between England and Argentina in the Stade de Marseille, Marseille, France Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
England’s George Ford scores a drop goal during the Rugby World Cup Pool D match between England and Argentina in the Stade de Marseille, Marseille, France Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
Argentina’s Tomas Lavanini, drives forward but is held back by England’s George Ford during the Rugby World Cup Pool D match between England and Argentina in the Stade de Marseille, Marseille, France Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
England’s Alex Mitchell tackles Argentina’s Juan Martin Gonzalez during the Rugby World Cup Pool D match between England and Argentina in the Stade de Marseille, Marseille, France Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
England’s Ellis Genge, top is tackled by Argentina’s Marcos Kremer during the Rugby World Cup Pool D match between England and Argentina in the Stade de Marseille, Marseille, France Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
England’s George Ford kicks and scores a drop goal during the Rugby World Cup Pool D match between England and Argentina in the Stade de Marseille, Marseille, France Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
England’s George Ford kicks and scores a drop goal during the Rugby World Cup Pool D match between England and Argentina in the Stade de Marseille, Marseille, France Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
MARSEILLE, France (AP) — George Ford kicked everything, including three first-half drop goals, to give 14-man England a pressure-relieving 27-10 win over Argentina at the Rugby World Cup on Saturday.
Written off ahead of the tournament and down a man from the opening minutes after flanker Tom Curry’s head clash with Juan Cruz Mallia resulted in a red card, England took nearly every chance that came its way from a sloppy Argentina to start Pool D with a big win that no one saw coming.
Ford kicked his drop goals in the space of eight minutes near the end of the half, taking England from 3-3 to 12-3 ahead in the blink of an eye. The flyhalf, who is standing in for suspended captain Owen Farrell, also landed six penalties for a flawless night with his right boot.
He had all of England’s points.
England even bossed the set-piece despite being a man down in Marseille, as Argentina’s errors and penalty count gave it no chance to fight back in a game many thought the Pumas were favorites to win.
Argentina replacement Rodrigo Bruni scored the only try of the game in the last minute when it was already over.
Curry became the first player to receive a red card at the Rugby World Cup via the new bunker review system after his head smashed into Mallia’s as the Argentina fullback came down to ground after catching a high kick. Curry was initially shown a yellow card by referee Mathieu Raynal but the tackle was put on review. The yellow was upgraded to red by TMO Marius Jonker, meaning Curry played no more part and his first game back since May because of injury lasted barely three minutes.
England came alive under the pressure, and coach Steve Borthwick was smiling broadly near the end, a rare picture lately after England lost six out of nine games, including to underdog Fiji, for one of its worst runs of form heading to the World Cup.
Catherine, Princess of Wales, also had a big smile and a wave for the fans from her seat at Stade Velodrome.
AP Rugby World Cup: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby