Emergency service workers gather outside damaged buildings as search for victims continues following a Russian missile attack in Lviv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Mykola Tys)
Russia-Ukraine war
A portion of the affidavit in support of a warrant to search former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., released by the Justice Department, is photographed July 5, 2023. The Justice Department disclosed some of the previously blacked-out portions of a warrant application it submitted last year to gain authorization to search Trump's Florida property for classified documents. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)
Classified documents case
FILE - Hong Kong born U.S. singer CoCo Lee poses on the red carpet at the 53rd Golden Horse Awards in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. Coco Lee, a Hong Kong-born singer who had a highly successful career in Asia, died on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. She was 48. (AP Photo/Billy Dai, File)
Hong Kong-born singer Coco Lee dies
A camera operator who was injured on a throwing error by Baltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson has ben placed on a cart during the fifth inning of the Orioles' baseball game against the New York Yankees on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Cameraman injured at Yankee Stadium
Aretha Franklin is seen in Auburn Hills, Mich. in a Feb. 11, 2011 photo. Five years after her death, the final wishes of the music superstar are still unsettled. The latest: an unusual trial next Monday to determine which handwritten will, including one found in couch cushions, will guide how her estate is handled. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya_File)
Aretha Franklin’s sons battle over her wills
Sports

England win toss and bowling first against Australia in 3rd Ashes test at Headingley

Australia's Steven Smith stretches to warm up ahead of the first day of the third Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Headingley, Leeds, England, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

Australia’s Steven Smith stretches to warm up ahead of the first day of the third Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Headingley, Leeds, England, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

 
Share

LEEDS, England (AP) — England won the toss and chose to field first against Australia in the third Ashes test at Headingley on Thursday.

The home side wanted first crack on a green-tinged pitch in partly cloudy conditions with a chance of scattered showers.

England must win to stay alive in the five-match series. Australia can clinch the series at 2-0 up.

Other news
Australia's Pat Cummins during a press conference at Headingley, Leeds, England, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)
Australia and England reload bowling attacks for 3rd Ashes test at Bairstow’s home ground
Australia and England are reloading their bowling attacks for an expected raucous third Ashes test at Headingley starting Thursday after Jonny Bairstow’s controversial dismissal at Lord’s.
Members of the US cricket team greet young boys at Takashinga Cricket. Club in Highfields in this Sunday, June, 18, 2023 photo. Takashinga Cricket Club, set in one of the country's oldest Black townships, hosted an international game for the first time. The spiritual home of Black cricket in Zimbabwe, where the players looked after the pitch and planted the grass themselves in its early days, became a fully-fledged international venue when West Indies beat the United States in a Cricket World Cup qualifying game on June 18. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
‘We persevered': Spiritual home of Black cricket in Zimbabwe finally gets international recognition
Bill Flower realized 30 years ago that cricket wouldn’t survive in Zimbabwe unless it reached out to the country’s Black majority and found a place in their hearts.
England's captain Ben Stokes reacts after hitting a six during the fifth day of the second Ashes Test match between England and Australia, at Lord's cricket ground in London, Sunday, July 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Stokes flays Australia with 155 but can’t quite lead England over the line at Lord’s
Nobody embraces an Ashes mission impossible like Ben Stokes. The England captain started the last day of the second test against Australia with his side four down and a distant 257 runs from victory at Lord’s.
Australia's captain Pat Cummins, right, celebrates with teammate Alex Carey after the dismissal of England's Jonny Bairstow, left, during the fifth day of the second Ashes Test match between England and Australia, at Lord's cricket ground in London, Sunday, July 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
England regards Bairstow dismissal as against ‘the spirit’ of cricket; Australia says it’s fair play
England coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes believe Australia broke “the spirit” of the laws of cricket in the Jonny Bairstow dismissal at Lord’s.

Allrounder Mitchell Marsh will play his first test since the last time Australia toured here in 2019. He replaced Cameron Green, who has a hamstring strain but should be fit for the fourth test at Old Trafford.

Fast bowler Scott Boland was in for Josh Hazlewood, whose workload was being managed after playing consecutive tests. Spinner Todd Murphy will make his Ashes debut after four tests in India this year as the replacement for Nathan Lyon, who tore his calf in the 43-run win at Lord’s last week.

“Toddy was a star in India, he’s pumped and ready to go,” captain Pat Cummins said.

Steve Smith will play his 100th test.

“Huge, the standard he’s set, averaging almost 60 is incredible,” Cummins said.

England named its side on Wednesday. Pace bowler Mark Wood and allrounder Chris Woakes make their first appearances in this series, and spinner Moeen Ali returns after missing the Lord’s test to repair his badly blistered right index finger. No. 3 batter Ollie Pope was out for the series with a dislocated right shoulder, and fast bowlers James Anderson and Josh Tongue have been rested.

___

Lineups:

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (captain), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood,.

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (captain), Mitchell Starc, Todd Murphy, Scott Boland.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports