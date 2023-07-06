England win toss and bowling first against Australia in 3rd Ashes test at Headingley

LEEDS, England (AP) — England won the toss and chose to field first against Australia in the third Ashes test at Headingley on Thursday.

The home side wanted first crack on a green-tinged pitch in partly cloudy conditions with a chance of scattered showers.

England must win to stay alive in the five-match series. Australia can clinch the series at 2-0 up.

Allrounder Mitchell Marsh will play his first test since the last time Australia toured here in 2019. He replaced Cameron Green, who has a hamstring strain but should be fit for the fourth test at Old Trafford.

Fast bowler Scott Boland was in for Josh Hazlewood, whose workload was being managed after playing consecutive tests. Spinner Todd Murphy will make his Ashes debut after four tests in India this year as the replacement for Nathan Lyon, who tore his calf in the 43-run win at Lord’s last week.

“Toddy was a star in India, he’s pumped and ready to go,” captain Pat Cummins said.

Steve Smith will play his 100th test.

“Huge, the standard he’s set, averaging almost 60 is incredible,” Cummins said.

England named its side on Wednesday. Pace bowler Mark Wood and allrounder Chris Woakes make their first appearances in this series, and spinner Moeen Ali returns after missing the Lord’s test to repair his badly blistered right index finger. No. 3 batter Ollie Pope was out for the series with a dislocated right shoulder, and fast bowlers James Anderson and Josh Tongue have been rested.

___

Lineups:

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (captain), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood,.

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (captain), Mitchell Starc, Todd Murphy, Scott Boland.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports