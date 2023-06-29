New York Yankees' Domingo Germán, center, celebrates after pitching a perfect game against the Oakland Athletics during a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. The Yankees won 11-0. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Sports

England cruise to 145-1 by tea after bowling Australia for 416 in 2nd Ashes test

England's Ben Duckett bats during the second day of the second Ashes Test cricket match at Lord's Cricket Ground, London, England, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
England's Ollie Pope bats during the second day of the second Ashes Test cricket match at Lord's Cricket Ground, London, England, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Australian cricketers celebrate the dismissal of England's Zak Crawley during the second day of the second Ashes Test cricket match at Lord's Cricket Ground, London, England, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Australia's Steven Smith, right, celebrates getting 100 runs not out on the second day of the second Ashes Test match between England and Australia, at Lord's cricket ground in London, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Australia's Steven Smith celebrates getting 100 runs not out on the second day of the second Ashes Test match between England and Australia, at Lord's cricket ground in London, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Australia's Steven Smith looks round as he is caught by England's Ben Duckett off the bowling of England's Josh Tongue on the second day of the second Ashes Test match between England and Australia, at Lord's cricket ground in London, Thursday, June 29, 2023. Smith made 110 runs.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
England's Josh Tongue, right celebrates after taking the wicket of Australia's Steven Smith caught by England's Ben Duckett on the second day of the second Ashes Test match between England and Australia, at Lord's cricket ground in London, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
By FOSTER NIUMATA
 
LONDON (AP) — England cruised to 145-1 by tea on day two of the second Ashes test after bowling out Australia for 416 at Lord’s on Thursday.

Ben Duckett had a patient 62 and Ollie Pope was on 32.

Spinner Nathan Lyon got the only wicket, gifted by Zac Crawley on 48.

Conditions favored the batters after lunch with the sun out and the slow pitch offering little movement.

Crawley and Duckett took advantage, combining for an untroubled 91 runs, the best stand by England openers against Australia since 2011 when Andrew Strauss and Alastair Cook made 98. That was 32 Ashes tests ago.

Crawley was the more impressive of the pair, hitting back-to-back fours against Mitchell Starc, driving and pulling Josh Hazlewood to the rope, and sweeping Lyon through midwicket.

But on 48 off 47 balls, he was outsmarted by Lyon. Crawley charged and Lyon combined with wicketkeeper Alex Carey to stump him down the leg side.

England’s fourth stumping of the series marked the most in a home Ashes series since 1993.

Duckett, who scored 182 against Ireland at Lord’s this month, reached his first Ashes fifty from 84 balls with a boundary though midwicket against the expensive Starc.

Duckett was strong through midwicket and the covers for his eighth fifty in his 12th test.

Pope was relatively haring along with 32 from 40 balls, and showing no sign of the injured right shoulder from Wednesday that kept him from the field for most of three sessions.

He and Duckett had an unbeaten 54 together.

Starc was picked ahead of Scott Boland in the only change by Australia after winning at Edgbaston last week, but was proving costlier after his first seven overs were plundered for 55 runs.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports