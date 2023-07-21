This photo released by the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, shows the car driven by a man who opened fire on Fargo, N.D., police officers on Friday, July 14. One officer, Jake Wallin, was killed and two others were injured before a fourth officer shot and killed 37-year-old Mohamad Barakat. (North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation via AP)
Sports

Bairstow stranded on 99 as England takes control of 4th Ashes test

England's Jonny Bairstow bats during the third day of the fourth Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Old Trafford, Manchester, England, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Australia's Mitchell Starc bowls during the third day of the fourth Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Old Trafford, Manchester, England, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
England's Ben Stokes leaves the field after being dismissed during the third day of the fourth Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Old Trafford, Manchester, England, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
England's Ben Stokes, left, and England's Harry Brook encourage each other during the third day of the fourth Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Old Trafford, Manchester, England, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
England's Ben Stokes avoids a runout during the third day of the fourth Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Old Trafford, Manchester, England, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Australia's Mitchell Starc bowls during the third day of the fourth Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Old Trafford, Manchester, England, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
England's Harry Brook celebrates after scoring 50 runs during the third day of the fourth Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Old Trafford, Manchester, England, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
England's Jonny Bairstow, right, and Stuart Broad make a run during the third day of the fourth Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Old Trafford, Manchester, England, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
The crowd reacts as the ball goes out the boundary for a four during the third day of the fourth Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Old Trafford, Manchester, England, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Australia's Alex Carey fields during the third day of the fourth Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Old Trafford, Manchester, England, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Australia's Marnus Labuschagne, right, and David Warner leave the field after rain disrupted play during the third day of the fourth Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Old Trafford, Manchester, England, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Revenge was sweet for Jonny Bairstow despite running out of partners one run short of his century as England scored 592 all out against Australia to take a commanding innings lead of 275 runs on the third day Friday of the fourth Ashes test.

In reply, Australia was 39-1 at tea in its second innings, trailing England by 236 runs and hoping for rain at Old Trafford.

Australia opener Usman Khawaja edged behind on 18 against pacer Mark Wood to give Bairstow his fourth catch of the match. David Warner was 17 not out and Marnus Labuschagne had 4.

Other news
India's Virat Kohli plays a shot from the bowling of West Indies' Jomel Warrican on day one of their second cricket Test match at Queen's Park in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
Kohli nears 29th test ton on 500th international appearance to revive India at 288-4 vs West Indies
Virat Kohli has moved to within 13 runs of his 29th test ton on his 500th international appearance as India rallied from a rocky afternoon session to reach 288-4 against West Indies at stumps on the first day of the second test.
England's Zak Crawley reacts after playing a shot during the second day of the fourth Ashes cricket Test match between England and Australia at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
Crawley blasts 189 as England leads Australia by 67 runs in 4th Ashes test with 6 wickets left
Opener Zak Crawley has hit a rapid 189 as England dominated the second day of the fourth Ashes test to take a 67-run lead over Australia with six wickets left at stumps.
Texas Super Kings' Devon Conway bats during the team's Major League Cricket match against the Los Angeles Knight Riders in Grand Prairie, Texas, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Twenty20 is cricket’s streamlined format. It’s built for speed, entertainment and new fans
The first professional franchise cricket league in the United States has been launched this month. Curious Americans, don’t worry. The games won’t take days to complete.
Fans in the stands watch the Texas Super Kings and Los Angeles Knight Riders compete in a Major League Cricket match in Grand Prairie, Texas, Thursday, July 13, 2023. Major League Cricket’s inaugural tournament, six teams strong with rosters peppered with players from South Asia, is in full swing. Organizers hope the tourney and its new, sped-up version of cricket helps establish a U.S. foothold for a sport with a vast international following but little interest so far among American fans. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
A new cricket league is underway in the busy US sports market. Organizers believe it can stick
A new U.S. pro cricket league has made its debut in Texas. Major League Cricket organizers believe the time is right for getting cricket to stick in a country that knows precious little about the game.

England resumed on Friday on 384-4 and continued to dominate right to the end of the innings as Bairstow and James Anderson shared a 66-run partnership for the 10th wicket.

Anderson got only five of those runs and was trapped leg before wicket by Cameron Green to leave wicketkeeper-batter Bairstow stranded on 99 not out from 81 balls. The only other Ashes batter to score 99 not out was Australia’s Steve Waugh in 1995 at Perth.

Bairstow, whose place was in danger ahead of this test after poor glove work and mostly failing to fire with the bat, blasted 10 fours and four sixes, with two of the maximums in the same over against Pat Cummins. The Australia captain was criticized by England for alleged “unsporting” behavior after Bairstow was controversially stumped in the second test at Lord’s by wicketkeeper Alex Carey.

England went to lunch on 506-8 with an 189-run lead in a test it must win to retain any chance of reclaiming the Ashes. The hosts knew they needed quick runs because Saturday’s play may be lost to rain.

Cummins (1-129) got the first wicket in the morning by bowling counterpart Ben Stokes (51) to leave England on 437-5 and a lead of 120. An off-balance Stokes got a thin inside edge to end another key innings after scoring 155 and 80 at Lord’s and Headingley, respectively.

Australia delayed taking the new ball for 10 overs, balancing the threat of England accelerating the run rate against the reward of more wickets.

Mitchell Starc (2-137), who had briefly left the field after landing awkwardly Thursday on his left shoulder, did take the new ball in the 91st over. The run rate immediately dropped with just the single off Starc. Josh Hazlewood went for only two runs in the following over, which included the wicket of rising star Harry Brook, caught by Starc near the boundary for 61. England’s lead was 157.

Starc then went for 12 runs in the 93rd over before Hazlewood had Chris Woakes caught behind for a golden duck in the 94th. Mark Wood (6) was another victim of Hazlewood, who finished with 5-126.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports