NATO Summit: Live Updates
Amazon Prime Day
Extreme flooding in the Northeast
Classified documents case
Larry Nassar stabbed in federal prison
Sports

England keep faith in Bairstow for 4th Ashes test

Britain's Jonny Bairstow smiles during a nets session at Headingley, Leeds, England, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)

Britain’s Jonny Bairstow smiles during a nets session at Headingley, Leeds, England, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

 
Share

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — England moved early to show its faith in Jonny Bairstow on Tuesday by keeping the wicketkeeper for the fourth Ashes test next week at Old Trafford.

Bairstow was the only keeper in an unchanged 14-man squad.

England won the third test on Sunday at Headingley to stay alive in the series and trail Australia 2-1 with two games to go.

Other news
Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou speaks during a press conference at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre, London, Monday July 10, 2023. (Lucy North/PA via AP)
Tottenham signs Israel forward Manor Solomon as free agent from Ukrainian champion Shakhtar
Manor Solomon has joined Tottenham as a free agent after leaving Shakhtar Donetsk which is pursuing legal action against FIFA for losing its players during the war on Ukraine.
FILE - Molde's then player David Datro Fofana celebrates during the Europa League soccer match between Molde and 1899 Hoffenheim in Villarreal, Spain, Feb. 18, 2021. German first division, Bundesliga, team Union Berlin has continued its Champions League preparations by signing Ivorian forward David Datro Fofana from Chelsea on loan for next season. The 20-year-old Fofana rarely played for Chelsea after the Premier League club signed him for a reported fee of around 12 million euros ($13.1 million) from Norwegian team Molde FK in January. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz, File)
Union Berlin signs David Datro Fofana on loan from Chelsea for next season
Union Berlin has bolstered its Champions League preparations by signing Ivorian forward David Datro Fofana from Chelsea on loan for next season.
Tunisia's Ons Jabeur returns to Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova in a women's singles match on day eight of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Jabeur reaches Wimbledon quarterfinals, where defending champion Rybakina awaits
Ons Jabeur is getting another shot at Elena Rybakina a year after losing to her in the Wimbledon final.
Manchester City soccer player Benjamin Mendy arrives at Chester Crown Court, where he is appearing accused of rape and attempted rape, in Chester, England, Monday June 26, 2023. Jurors failed to reach verdicts on those two counts at his first trial where he was found not guilty of seven other sex offences against four women. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)
Ex-Man City player Benjamin Mendy denies sexually attacking two women at retrial
Former Manchester City player Benjamin Mendy has denied sexually attacking two women at his retrial.

Bairstow has played poorly behind the stumps, missing eight chances of varying difficulty in the first three games. He has also fired only once with the bat, making a run-a-ball 78 on the first day of the series. He has a combined 63 runs since then.

That has led to calls for Ben Foakes to be restored but the selectors resisted the temptation.

Bairstow was England’s test player of the year in 2022 then broke his leg and dislocated his ankle in September in a freak accident on a golf course. Foakes took over but coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes promised to pick Bairstow when he was ready. His movement, however, still appeared limited.

The fourth test starts on Wednesday next week.

Fast bowler Ollie Robinson was also retained despite back spasms preventing him from bowling more than 12 overs in the first inning and none in the second. He’s expected to make way for the return of James Anderson on his home ground.

___

England: Ben Stokes (captain), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports