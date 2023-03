Bangladesh wins toss and sends England in to bat in 1st T20

CHATTOGRAM, Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and sent England in to bat in the three-match Twenty20 international series opener on Thursday.

Lineups:

Bangladesh: Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman.

England: Jos Buttler (captain), Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood.

