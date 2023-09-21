Murdoch steps down
Farrell back from ban at 10 and Smith at fullback for England against Chile at Rugby World Cup

1 of 4 | 

England's Marcus Smith gestures to the fans after the end of the Rugby World Cup Pool D match between England and Japan in the Stade de Nice, in Nice, France Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023. England won the game 34-12. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
England's Joe Marchant, left and England's Freddie Steward applaud the fan after the end of the Rugby World Cup Pool D match between England and Japan in the Stade de Nice, in Nice, France Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023. England won the game 34-12. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
England's Marcus Smith, right reacts after the end of the Rugby World Cup Pool D match between England and Japan in the Stade de Nice, in Nice, France Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023. England won the game 34-12. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
LILLE, France (AP) — England captain Owen Farrell will make his return from suspension in a much-changed team for the Rugby World Cup match against Chile on Saturday.

Farrell had to serve a four-match ban for a dangerous tackle in a warmup match against Wales on Aug. 12, with the suspension taking in World Cup pool games against Argentina and Japan.

England won both of them to virtually secure a place in the quarterfinals and Farrell is back — at flyhalf — in a team containing 12 changes from the 34-12 victory over the Japanese on Sunday.

Utility back Marcus Smith starts at fullback, while center Ollie Lawrence is recalled and wingers Henry Arundell and Max Malins come in for their first appearances of the tournament.

Prop Bevan Rodd and lock David Ribbans will get World Cup debuts, and hooker Theo Dan, lock George Martin and scrumhalf Danny Care start for the first time in this campaign.

“One of the many great things about the Rugby World Cup is that the tournament provides an excellent opportunity to play against teams that we rarely have a chance to see,” England coach Steve Borthwick said. “It is for that reason that we are particularly looking forward to testing ourselves against Chile on Saturday.”

Chile coach Pablo Lemoine, who scored a try for Uruguay in its 111-13 battering by England at the 2003 World Cup, retained only six starters from the 43-10 loss to Samoa.

Lineups:

England: Marcus Smith, Henry Arundell, Elliot Daly, Ollie Lawrence, Max Malins, Owen Farrell (captain), Danny Care; Billy Vunipola, Jack Willis, Lewis Ludlam, George Martin, David Ribbans, Kyle Sinckler, Theo Dan, Bevan Rodd. Reserves: Jack Walker, Joe Marler, Will Stuart, Ollie Chessum, Ben Earl, Ben Youngs, George Ford, Joe Marchant.

Chile: Francisco Urroz, Cristobal Game, Domingo Saavedra, Matias Garafulic, Franco Velarde, Rodrigo Fernandez, Benjamin Videla; Alfonso Escobar, Ignacio Silva, Martín Sigren (captain), Javier Eissmann, Clemente Saavedra, Matias Dittus, Augusto Bohme, Salvador Lues. Reserves: Tomas Dussaillant, Vittorio Lastra, Inaki Gurruchaga, Pablo Huete, Thomas Orchard, Raimundo Martínez, Lukas Carvallo, Inaki Ayarza.

