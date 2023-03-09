Farrell dropped and Smith recalled to spark England backline

England's captain Owen Farrell watches his penalty kick during the Six Nations rugby union international match between Wales and England at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

England's captain Owen Farrell watches his penalty kick during the Six Nations rugby union international match between Wales and England at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

LONDON (AP) — As box-ticking exercises go, Marcus Smith crushed it.

Smith was released by England for the last rest weekend of the Six Nations to not get any rest but to play for his Harlequins club.

Without appearing to try and put on a show, he put one on anyway to help Harlequins thrash Exeter by a record 40-5 at Twickenham last Saturday. Crisp passes, pinpoint kicks and distribution that was “a masterclass” to Quins coach Tabai Matson earned the fist-pumping Smith the man of the match award. It didn’t hurt that he landed five of six goalkicks, some from wide out.

And on TV afterwards, Smith spoke humbly of enjoying an outing with his mates and denied he was trying to send a message to England coach Steve Borthwick.

But Borthwick got a message.

The coach ended his faith in Owen Farrell as his starting flyhalf after two test wins and promoted Smith back to the 10 jersey against defending champion France this Saturday at Twickenham. “Le Crunch” has much at stake: Only the winner will stay in the Six Nations title race.

Dropping Farrell, the driver of England’s standards, for the first time since the 2015 Rugby World Cup is another big selection call by Borthwick, who has already sidelined Manu Tuilagi and Ben Youngs.

“If you were to track all the teams I’ve selected there have been some pretty bold decisions,” Borthwick says. “I’ve tried to pick the right team for that game, I don’t consider how it will be perceived by the outside.”

Farrell has been ordinary in the Six Nations. He played outside Smith in the opening loss against Scotland and was mostly a liability. But Borthwick wasn’t smitten by the Smith-Farrell axis launched by his predecessor Eddie Jones, and Farrell was shifted to 10 with Smith in support.

The backline didn’t flow as well as when Smith was in charge. Farrell didn’t help himself either as his goalkicking percentage dropped to 47.

Smith was given eight minutes off the bench against Italy and 14 seconds against Wales. But Borthwick believes after his display for Harlequins that he’s the tonic England needs to spark the backline.

“Marcus will be on the field at the start of the game and Owen on the field at the end of the game,” Borthwick says. “That’s what I feel is the right blend against this opponent.

“France have a big, powerful pack and they kick the ball further than anyone else kicks it. Fundamentally, you have to deal with those two challenges because off the back of them they have pace, especially with the way Antoine Dupont plays.”

Prop Ellis Genge, who leads the tournament as the most effective ball-carrier, will captain England for the first time until Farrell retakes the field.

Where England made one change, France made three, two of them enforced.

The suspension of tighthead prop Mohamed Haouas and the season-ending knee injury for flanker Anthony Jelonch brought in Toulouse prop Dorian Aldegheri after two years out and Francois Cros. La Rochelle center Jonathan Danty also has recovered from a knee injury to make his first test appearance of the year.

Aldegheri is France’s third starting tighthead in three tests after Uini Atonio and Haouas were suspended for dangerous tackles. Bordeaux tighthead Sipili Falatea, who has come off the bench in all three Six Nations matches, remained a reserve.

Aldegheri has been reunited in the France front row with his Toulouse clubmates Cyril Baille and hooker Julien Marchand.

“They’ve known each other since childhood pretty much at Toulouse. There’s something powerful there,” France coach Fabien Galthié says.

France and England are five points behind unbeaten Ireland. France beat England last year on its way to the Grand Slam but has not prevailed at Twickenham in the Six Nations since 2005.

“For the moment, we are not the (Six Nations) leader, but we have the will not to let go of the trophy,” Galthié says. “We have always fought, sometimes in difficult scenarios, to seek victory.”

Lineups:

England: Freddie Steward, Max Malins, Henry Slade, Ollie Lawrence, Anthony Watson, Marcus Smith, Jack van Poortvliet; Alex Dombrandt, Jack Willis, Lewis Ludlam, Ollie Chessum, Maro Itoje, Kyle Sinckler, Jamie George, Ellis Genge (captain). Reserves: Jack Walker, Mako Vunipola, Dan Cole, David Ribbans, Ben Curry, Alex Mitchell, Owen Farrell, Henry Arundell.

France: Thomas Ramos, Damian Penaud, Gael Fickou, Jonathan Danty, Ethan Dumortier, Romain Ntamack, Antoine Dupont (captain); Gregory Alldritt, Charles Ollivon, Francois Cros, Paul Willemse, Thibaud Flament, Dorian Aldegheri, Julien Marchand, Cyril Baille. Reserves: Peato Mauvaka, Réda Wardi, Sipili Falatea, Romain Taofifenua, Sekou Macalou, Maxime Lucu, Yoram Moefana, Melvyn Jaminet.

