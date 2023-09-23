Aaron Judge
Tropical Storm Ophelia
Prime Video to add ads
This week in not real news
UAW strike grows
Sports

Ireland wins the toss and bowls first against England’s reserves in 2nd ODI

 
Share

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Ireland won the toss and opted to bowl first against England on Saturday in the second match of their one-day international series at Trent Bridge.

England is without all of its Cricket World Cup-bound players. Zak Crawley is captain of the second-string team.

Ireland failed to qualify for the World Cup in India starting next month, so is already looking ahead to the 2027 edition.

The first ODI in the three-match series was abandoned without a ball being bowled on Wednesday because of wet weather.

Other news
Ireland players gesture to supporters following the Rugby World Cup Pool B match between Ireland and Tonga at the State de la Beaujoire in Nantes, France Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Ireland-South Africa showdown at Rugby World Cup finally on. England, Georgia eye wins
Ireland's Johnny Sexton, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring a try during the Rugby World Cup Pool B match between Ireland and Tonga at the State de la Beaujoire in Nantes, France Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Ireland and Springboks set for monster clash of No. 1 vs. No. 2 at the Rugby World Cup
Ireland players gesture to supporters following the Rugby World Cup Pool B match between Ireland and Tonga at the State de la Beaujoire in Nantes, France Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Ireland’s Bealham having HIA check while Sheehan can be picked to face Springboks

___

Teams:

England: Phil Salt, Will Jacks, Zak Crawley (captain), Ben Duckett, Sam Hain, Jamie Smith, Brydon Carse, Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Matt Potts, George Scrimshaw

Ireland: Paul Stirling (captain), Andy Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Josh Little

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket