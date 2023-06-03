England wins test convincingly after Ireland defiantly avoids innings defeat

The Ireland team claps England's Zak Crawley and England's Ben Duckett off the field of play after completing their run chase, during day three of the first Test match between England and Ireland at Lord's Cricket Ground, in London, Saturday, June 3, 2023. (John Walton/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — England won convincingly and Ireland finished with heads held high in a one-off test that gave both teams what they wanted at Lord’s on Saturday.

The host won the four-day test with a day to spare, and warmed up for the Ashes series starting in two weeks.

The greenhorn Irish, playing only their seventh ever test, made day three last longer than expected by rubbing out a 352-run deficit and avoiding an innings defeat.

England won by 10 wickets when, needing 11 runs to win, Zac Crawley hit three boundaries off the first four balls of their second innings.

England seamer Josh Tongue claimed 5-66 on debut while a record 163-run partnership — Ireland’s best in tests — between tailenders Mark Adair and Andy McBrine forced England to bat again after tea.

“Character not in doubt, we’ve got a tough group,” Ireland captain Andy Balbirnie said. “Test cricket is very raw to us. Yesterday was a tough day but to come back and make England bat again was a small win.”

Ireland’s Lorcan Tucker and Harry Tector extended their burgeoning stand from Friday to 63 in the morning before Tucker was bowled by Jack Leach. Tector reached his fourth test half-century in as many games but when he fell next ball and Curtis Campher followed not long after, Ireland looked like being dimissed by lunch.

Opening batter James McCollum had retired hurt late Friday so Ireland was effectively 162-7 on Saturday morning.

Adair and McBrine upped the ante after lunch, launching astonishing attacks on Stuart Broad and Leach. Adair and McBrine pushed Ireland to 325-7, effectively 8.

Matthew Potts bounced out No. 9 Adair for a 76-ball 88 that included 12 fours and two sixes, but McBrine got support from debutant Fionn Hand, who gave Tongue his fifth test wicket, and last man Graham Hume to reach tea in the lead.

McBrine was stranded on 86 not out when Hume was bowled by Broad to leave the tourists on 362-9 in their second innings.

Balbirnie revealed that the injured McCollum, despite being unable to run, was padded up to hold down one end after tea if McBrine was closer to a century.

Crawley’s boundaries wrapped up the 11th win in 13 tests in the “Bazball” era under coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes.

Stokes didn’t bat or bowl at Lord’s and played down concerns about his fitness before the Ashes.

“I bowled this morning (in the nets) for the first time in four weeks and I felt really good,” Stokes said. “I bowled for about 20 minutes and I got through that really well. I have got time to build up before I push back into flat out.”

Huge scores in quick time from Ben Duckett (182) and Ollie Pope (205) in England’s first-innings of 524-4 declared raised the possibility of a result inside two days but Ireland held out.

The Ashes with Australia starts on June 16. Tongue was kept in an unchanged 16-man squad for the first two tests at Edgbaston and Lord’s.

