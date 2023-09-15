UAW strike
England wins the toss and bowls first against New Zealand in final ODI. Ben Stokes is rested

England players applaud England's Ben Stokes, right, as they leave the pitch after England win by 181 runs during the One Day International cricket match between England and New Zealand at The Oval cricket ground in London, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

LONDON (AP) — England won the toss and chose to bat first against New Zealand at Lord’s in the fourth and final match of their one-day international series on Friday.

England leads 2-1 in the Cricket World Cup warmup series.

Ben Stokes, who struck 182 — an ODI record for England — in the win in the third ODI, was rested alongside Chris Woakes and Gus Atkinson. Harry Brook, David Willey and Brydon Carse came in as replacements.

Opener Jason Roy has missed the entire series with a back injury, which is a concern ahead of the World Cup as he looks to hold off Brook for a place in the squad.

New Zealand brought in bowlers Matt Henry and Tim Southee for Lockie Ferguson and Trent Boult.

The teams last met at Lord’s in an ODI in the 2019 Cricket World Cup final, won in extraordinary circumstances by the English.

Lineups:

England: Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley.

New Zealand: Will Young, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (captain), Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Ben Lister.

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket