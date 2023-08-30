Harry Brook and Dawid Malan prove points to guide England to easy T20 win over New Zealand
England’s Will Jacks is caught out by New Zealand’s Finn Allen, during the first IT20 cricket match between England and New Zealand, at the Seat Unique Riverside, in County Durham, England, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)
England’s Luke Wood, left, celebrates taking the wicket of New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips, during the first IT20 cricket match between England and New Zealand, at the Seat Unique Riverside, in County Durham, England, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)
A view of play, during the first IT20 cricket match between England and New Zealand, at the Seat Unique Riverside, in County Durham, England, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)
New Zealand’s Finn Allen is bowled out by England’s Brydon Carse, during the first IT20 cricket match between England and New Zealand, at the Seat Unique Riverside, in County Durham, England, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)
New Zealand’s Tim Southee bowls , during the first IT20 cricket match between England and New Zealand, at the Seat Unique Riverside, in County Durham, England, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)
England’s Dawid Malan takes a shot, during the first IT20 cricket match between England and New Zealand, at the Seat Unique Riverside, in County Durham, England, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)
New Zealand’s Ish Sodhi, right, celebrates taking the wicket of England’s Will Jacks with teammate Mitchell Santner, during the first IT20 cricket match between England and New Zealand, at the Seat Unique Riverside, in County Durham, England, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)
CHESTER-LE-STREET, England (AP) — Playing with points to prove, Harry Brook and Dawid Malan guided England to an easy win over New Zealand on Wednesday in the first of four Twenty20 internationals between the teams.
Brook (43 not out off 27 balls) and Malan (54 off 42) shared a 54-run partnership as England reached its target of 140 with six overs to spare at Chester-le-Street for a seven-wicket victory.
England’s selectors surprisingly left Brook out of the squad for the 50-over World Cup in India starting in October but his form is making a mockery of that decision.
Widely viewed as one of the world’s most destructive batsmen, he starred in the recently completed edition of The Hundred and was devastating against New Zealand in hitting three sixes and two fours.
Malan, meanwhile, got a much-needed big score after some patchy recent form, reaching fifty for the 16th time in T20 internationals and helping to steady the innings after the early loss of Jonny Bairstow (4) in England’s reply to New Zealand’s 139-9.
Liam Livingstone (10) got England over the line with a huge pull for six. Jos Buttler, England’s captain and star batter, wasn’t even needed to bat.
Malan and Livingstone are in England’s World Cup squad and Brook is putting huge pressure on selectors to get the call, too, with the group heading for India not having to be finalized until the end of September.
Put into bat, New Zealand saw Glenn Phillips hit the team’s top score of 41 off 38 balls but the tourists struggled after losing three wickets in 12 balls from 25-0.
Pace bowler Brydon Carse had 3-23 off four overs on his T20 international debut while Luke Wood, who was hit for three sixes by Finn Allen (21) off the first over of the match, had figures of 3-37.
The second match of the series is in Manchester on Friday.
