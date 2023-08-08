Newcastle buys England U21 defender Tino Livramento from Southampton for reported $38M

LONDON (AP) — Newcastle bought England under-21 defender Tino Livramento from Southampton on Tuesday for a fee reported to be at least 30 million pounds ($38 million).

The Saudi Arabia-owned club, which returns to the Champions League next month, said the 20-year-old Livramento signed a five-year contract.

Livramento pointed to the attraction of being mentored at Newcastle by veteran England right back Kieran Trippier.

“Hopefully he teaches me how to become a better player and a better full back,” Livramento said in a statement on the Newcastle website.

The price for Livramento has risen fivefold since he left Chelsea for Southampton two years ago.

In an impressive first full season in the Premier League, Livramento suffered a serious knee injury that kept him out for almost a year. Livramento returned toward the end of last season that ended in relegation for Southampton.

