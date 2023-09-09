Updates: Morocco earthquake
G20 summit
US Open
Zach Bryan arrested
One Chip Challenge
Sports

Zinchenko scores as Ukraine holds England to 1-1 draw in European Championship qualifying

Ukraine's players celebrate the opening goal during the Euro 2024 group C qualifying soccer match between Ukraine and England in Wroclaw, Poland, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
1 of 5 | 

Ukraine’s players celebrate the opening goal during the Euro 2024 group C qualifying soccer match between Ukraine and England in Wroclaw, Poland, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
England's Kyle Walker, center, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Euro 2024 group C qualifying soccer match between Ukraine and England in Wroclaw, Poland, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
2 of 5 | 

England’s Kyle Walker, center, celebrates after scoring his side’s first goal during the Euro 2024 group C qualifying soccer match between Ukraine and England in Wroclaw, Poland, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
England's Kyle Walker, second left, scores his side's first goal during the Euro 2024 group C qualifying soccer match between Ukraine and England in Wroclaw, Poland, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
3 of 5 | 

England’s Kyle Walker, second left, scores his side’s first goal during the Euro 2024 group C qualifying soccer match between Ukraine and England in Wroclaw, Poland, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
England's Kyle Walker, left, and Ukraine's Mykhaylo Mudryk, right, go for a header during the Euro 2024 group C qualifying soccer match between Ukraine and England in Wroclaw, Poland, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
4 of 5 | 

England’s Kyle Walker, left, and Ukraine’s Mykhaylo Mudryk, right, go for a header during the Euro 2024 group C qualifying soccer match between Ukraine and England in Wroclaw, Poland, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
England's Harry Kane, rear, and Ukraine's Mykola Matvienko, front, challenge for the ball during the Euro 2024 group C qualifying soccer match between Ukraine and England in Wroclaw, Poland, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
5 of 5 | 

England’s Harry Kane, rear, and Ukraine’s Mykola Matvienko, front, challenge for the ball during the Euro 2024 group C qualifying soccer match between Ukraine and England in Wroclaw, Poland, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
 
Share

WROCLAW, Poland (AP) — Ukraine ended England’s perfect record in 2024 European Championship qualifying after Oleksandr Zinchenko’s first-half goal helped secure a 1-1 draw on Saturday.

Zinchenko put Ukraine ahead with a side-footed finish in the 26th minute before Kyle Walker equalized with his first goal for England, on his 77th appearance, in the 41st.

The Ukrainian fans celebrated as if it was a win after the final whistle, with the players applauding the supporters in return. The team is playing all its “home” games in Poland because of the war against Russia.

England had won its first four qualifiers and still has a firm grip on Group C with 13 points. Ukraine is second on seven points having played one game fewer.

Other news
The leader of Poland's ruling party Jaroslaw Kaczynski ,right, during parliament vote to confirm that a government-planned controversial referendum on migration will be held alongside key parliamentary elections on Oct. 15, at the lower house of parliament in Warsaw, Poland, on Thursday, Aug. 2023. Critics say the referendum is a campaign ploy by ruling Law and Justice party to discredit the opposition and rally voters around government politics. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
Poland’s political parties reveal campaign programs before the Oct 15 general election
Netherlands' Cody Gakpo, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring their side's second goal during the Euro 2024 group B qualifying soccer match between Netherlands and Greece at Philips stadium in Eindhoven, Netherlands, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
MATCHDAY: Netherlands seeks a win at Ireland, struggling Poland plays Albania
French fans wave flags during the Euro 2024 Group B qualifying soccer match between France and Ireland at Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
France stays perfect in European qualifiers, Poland wins to revive campaign

Ukraine took the lead on a quick counterattack as Yukhym Konoplya received the ball on the fight flank and squared the ball for Zinchenko, who got away from his Arsenal teammate Declan Rice to score inside the near post.

It was Ukraine’s only shot on target in the game.

Harry Kane created the equalizer for England with a superb ball over the top of the defense to pick out Walker as he raced into the area, and the fullback controlled the ball with one touch before picking his spot to beat goalkeeper Georgiy Bushchan.

There were few quality chances in the second half but Bukayo Saka hit the crossbar with a curling shot from distance, and then had penalty appeals waved away after another shot was blocked by a defender’s arm.

Harry Maguire had a chance to score the winner in the 85th when the ball fell to him in the box after a free kick, but he was booked for a foul after lunging in and only making contact with Bushchan.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer