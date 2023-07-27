Enormous Lebanon bologna sandwich unveiled at Pennsylvania community fair

3 of 7 |

Seltzer’s mascot hands out some of the 150-foot-long (45.7-meters-long) bologna sandwich that was assembled by volunteers at the Lebanon Area Fair on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 in Lebanon, Pa. Every footlong “bite” was sponsored at $100 per foot. The money was donated to Lebanon County Christian Ministries and their efforts to help people dealing with food insecurity in the Lebanon Valley. ( Daniel Larlham Jr. /Lebanon Daily News via AP)