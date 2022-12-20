The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

Nonfiction

1. Never Finished by David Goggins, narrated by the author, Adam Skolnick and Jacqueline Gardner (Lioncrest Publishing)

2. The Light We Carry by Michelle Obama, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

3. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

4. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

5. Can’t Hurt Me by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick (Lioncrest Publishing)

6. Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing by Matthew Perry, narrated by the author (Macmillan Audio)

7. 12 Rules for Life by Jordan B. Peterson, narrated by the author (Random House Canada)

8. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)

9. If You Tell by Gregg Olsen, narrated by Karen Peakes (Brilliance Audio)

10. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel A. van der Kolk, narrated by Sean Pratt (Penguin Audio)

Fiction

1. He Who Fights with Monsters 8 by Shirtaloon and Travis Deverell, narrated by Heath Miller (Podium Audio)

2. Resting Scrooge Face by Meghan Quinn, narrated by Carly Robins and Aaron Shedlock (Amazon Original Stories)

3. The Bookstore Sisters by Alice Hoffman, narrated by Jennifer Jill Araya (Amazon Original Stories)

4. Fairy Tale by Stephen King, narrated by Seth Numrich and the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

5. The Quarry Girls by Jess Lourey, narrated by Jess Nahikian (Brilliance Audio)

6. Reminders of Him by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Ryan West (Brilliance Audio)

7. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus, narrated by Miranda Raison, Bonnie Garmus and Pandora Sykes (Random House Audio)

8. It Starts with Us by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Colin Donnell and Olivia Song (Simon & Schuster Audio)

9. Failure Mode by Craig Alanson, narrated by R.C. Bray (Podium Audio)

10. The Boys from Biloxi by John Grisham, narrated by Michael Beck (Random House Audio)